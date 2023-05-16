^

Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

May 16, 2023 | 3:50pm
MANILA, Philippines — Actor Anjo Yllana revealed that he also has unpaid salaries from Television and Production Exponents Inc. for hosting noontime show "Eat Bulaga!"

In a report by Pilipino Star Ngayon, Anjo said the unpaid salaries approximately cover five to seven months and that he doesn't want to give the exact figures. 

He said that even his family like the mother of his children, Jacqui, doesn't believe that he's working for the noontime show without salaries. 

“Anyway, sabi niya [Jacqui], kaibigan ko si Bullet [former Zamboanga del Norte congressman Romeo Jalosjos]. Sabi ko hindi ko alam kung may alam si Bullet diyan. Pero sabi ko, total sa inyo naman mapupunta ‘yung sisingilin ko, e okay lang. Pero sinasabi ko sa ‘yo, walang gumagawa niyan sa TAPE na nagsusumbong ako kahit kanino," Anjo said.

According to Jacqui, Jalosjos said to her that he will check on the matter why TAPE has not given the salaries.

The comedian also confirmed what former Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto said in his interview that they have not received the salary but the value added tax was already deducted. 

“Sabi sa akin ng asawa ko [Jacqui] dati, nagalit na naman. Sabi ni Bullet, nakalagay dun bayad ka na… ganyan-ganyan. May VAT na ganyan-ganyan," Anjo said.

“Anyway, e di siyempre sinungaling na naman ako. This is precisely ‘yung sinasabi ni Tito Sen na bakit sa BIR declared na ‘yung VAT, ibig sabihin bayad na. Kung hindi lumabas ‘yung sinabi ni Tito Sen at ni Pareng Vic, walang maniniwala sa akin na may utang pa sa akin,” he added. 

Anjo said he received a part of his salaries when the pandemic hit but TAPE ended to pay him when he accepted a show from Net 25. 

The comedian said he raised the issue now since said Tito Sen and Vic Sotto already aired their side. 

“Ang sa akin naman, kung talagang wala, sabi nga ni Bossing, sige e 'di wala. E meron na nga ngayon. Baka sakali lang naman. Baka sakali. Pero kung talagang, ayaw e 'di kausapin ko na ‘yung abogado," Anjo said.

“Pangalawa, 20 years na ako dun, baka naman may konting compensation. Kasi, mula Lunes, hanggang Linggo nagpapakamatay ako diyan sa show,” he added. 

