â€˜Di lahat nadadaan sa peraâ€™: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

‘Di lahat nadadaan sa pera’: Vic Sotto no plans of suing TAPE for P30-M debt, deducting taxes without paying his salary

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2023 | 11:09am
Vic Sotto
MANILA, Philippines —  Although Vic Sotto’s brother Tito Sotto has urged the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) to look into Vic’s case, the “Eat Bulaga” host is not interested to file charges against the noontime show’s producer Television and Production Exponents Incorporated (TAPE Inc.) for allegedly deducting his taxes even before paying his over P30 million in back salaries.

“Wala, hindi ako gan’un. Kung mababayaran ako, eh ‘di well and good. Kung hindi naman, eh ‘di, ayos lang,” Bossing told the press in a conference yesterday in Makati City organized by a brand he endorses, Hanabishi.

When asked if it is okay for him if TAPE would not pay him, he said: “Bakit hindi? Kung hindi naman kayang bayaran, eh ‘di okay lang.”

Astonished that Vic didn’t mind not getting his over P30 million back, a reporter commented, “Wow, ang yaman mo na talaga, Bossing!”

Vic then replied: “Hindi naman! Hindi lahat nadadaan sa pera.”

“Sa akin, mas importante prinsipyo kesa sa materyal na bagay,” he elaborated.

He clarified that he and TAPE are in talks about the debt.

“Nag-uusap naman,” he said.

It can be recalled that last week, Vic’s brother and “Eat Bulaga” co-host Tito Sotto revealed that TAPE owes Vic and Joey their salaries and was even allegedly already deducting taxes from Vic prior to paying his fees.

RELATED: ‘Actually, kulang ‘yun’: Vic Sotto says TAPE owes him, Joey de Leon not just P30M each

