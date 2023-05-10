'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate why.

In “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” the host asked Anne what happened on the backstage when the billionaire transgender woman and Catriona were seen talking to each other.

“There was a particular scene on stage where you were seen by people standing and you were holding hands with Catriona Gray and people were speculating because what are they talking about and you were conversing, you’re talking to each other. I wanna ask Miss Anne today, what was that about?" Boy asked.

“Give me the crown!” Anne answered, laughing.

“I respect her so much and it was the first time that we came across, see each other, so I said, this is for real actually... I sincerely talked to her, ‘I am Anne Jakrajutatip and I come here and say I do apologize, whatever happened in the past, but I’m so glad you’re here in Thailand. Welcome to the family of JKN and also Miss Universe Organization. I love you my dear from the bottom of my heart'," she added.

Anne, however, didn't want to talk about why she apologized to Catriona.

“Of course, I don’t have to answer!” she said.

“I just want to get it out from my chest. I just need to do it. From now on, we have to work together so just to put the past aside and don’t talk, don’t mention about it at all,” she added.

It can be recalled that Catriona's ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad was rumored to be Anne's lover.

Catriona and Clint publicized their breakup in February 2019 while rumors between Anne and Clint began in October 2019. — Video from Juan Salvador YouTube channel

