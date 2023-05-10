^

Entertainment

'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 9:27am
'Give me the crown': Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip apologizes to Catriona Gray
JKN Global Group, headed by its CEO and biggest shareholder Jakapong ‘Anne’ Jakrajutatip, has acquired the international pageant organizer formerly owned by IMG.
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip revealed that she apologized to Catriona Gray but refused to elaborate why. 

In “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda,” the host asked Anne what happened on the backstage when the billionaire transgender woman and Catriona were seen talking to each other. 

“There was a particular scene on stage where you were seen by people standing and you were holding hands with Catriona Gray and people were speculating because what are they talking about and you were conversing, you’re talking to each other. I wanna ask Miss Anne today, what was that about?" Boy asked. 

“Give me the crown!” Anne answered, laughing.

“I respect her so much and it was the first time that we came across, see each other, so I said, this is for real actually... I sincerely talked to her, ‘I am Anne Jakrajutatip and I come here and say I do apologize, whatever happened in the past, but I’m so glad you’re here in Thailand. Welcome to the family of JKN and also Miss Universe Organization. I love you my dear from the bottom of my heart'," she added. 

Anne, however, didn't want to talk about why she apologized to Catriona. 

“Of course, I don’t have to answer!” she said. 

“I just want to get it out from my chest. I just need to do it. From now on, we have to work together so just to put the past aside and don’t talk, don’t mention about it at all,” she added. 

It can be recalled that Catriona's ex-boyfriend Clint Bondad was rumored to be Anne's lover. 

Catriona and Clint publicized their breakup in February 2019 while rumors between Anne and Clint began in October 2019. — Video from Juan Salvador YouTube channel

RELATED'Helloooo!': Miss Universe owner to grace Miss Universe Philippines 2023 coronation night

CATRIONA GRAY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

Be kind to anyone: Aga Muhlach shares hard lesson he learned during the lowest point of his life

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The actor said he will never maltreat or look down on anyone because he experienced being at the lowest point in his life...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in &lsquo;Eat Bulaga,&rsquo; &lsquo;ninong&rsquo; to both Maine, Maja weddings

Vic Sotto reacts to Maja Salvador replacing Maine Mendoza in ‘Eat Bulaga,’ ‘ninong’ to both Maine, Maja weddings

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Oo naman… Hindi pwedeng tanggihan.”
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

'Ako ba pinariringgan mo?': Ogie Diaz reacts to Xander Ford's baptismal rant

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz reacted to Xander Ford's social media post about no-shows at his son's baptism. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

Ruffa Gutierrez begins master's degree thesis

By Jan Milo Severo | 14 hours ago
Despite her busy showbiz schedule, actress Ruffa Gutierrez continues her education by pursuing a master's degree in Philippine...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Voltes V: Legacy' TV premiere: Internet users react

'Voltes V: Legacy' TV premiere: Internet users react

By Jan Milo Severo | 15 hours ago
GMA-7 finally released the first episode of the much-anticipated series "Voltes V: Legacy" yesterday, and it instantly become...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Contra Mundum pays tribute to rich Philippine arts and literature

Contra Mundum pays tribute to rich Philippine arts and literature

By Patricia Esteves | 9 hours ago
As times become more modern, with the age of social media upon us, when fake news and disinformation continue to flourish,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

Olivia Quido supports Miss Universe Phl pageant

By Leah C. Salterio | 9 hours ago
Filipino-American beauty expert Olivia Quido is in town to support the Miss Universe Philippines happening on May 13 at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
All-Filipino team heads Miss Universe Bahrain 2023

All-Filipino team heads Miss Universe Bahrain 2023

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 9 hours ago
An all-Filipino team is spearheading the Miss Universe Bahrain 2023 organization, led by Josh Yugen as the national director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Morgan Wallen, the new country music star

Morgan Wallen, the new country music star

By Baby A. Gil | 9 hours ago
Who is Morgan Wallen and why is he the biggest selling artist in the U.S. of A. today? He has a No. 1 single in Last Night....
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kill The Weeknd': Abel Tesfaye plans to retire stage name

'Kill The Weeknd': Abel Tesfaye plans to retire stage name

By Kristofer Purnell | 14 hours ago
Canadian R&B singer The Weeknd has admitted his plans to retire his stage name and proceed in the future using his real name, Abel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with