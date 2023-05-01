^

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco thankful for each other

Charmie Joy Pagulong - The Philippine Star
May 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco thankful for each other
From left: Christian Bautista, Shuvee Etrata, David Licauco, Barbie Forteza, and Kathleen DyGo, managing director of Universal Records Philippines, during a thanksgiving dinner with fans.
Photos from Universal Records Philippines’ Facebook page

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco have so many things to be thankful for because of their popular loveteam, also known as BarDa and Maria Clara at Ibarra’s FiLay.

“One of the reasons I’m thankful for because of BarDa is I gained a friend (in David),” declared Barbie during a recent thanksgiving dinner with fans. The STAR had a quick chat with Barbie and David at the event hosted by Universal Records Philippines to celebrate the success of the official music video for Ben&Ben’s cover of The Way You Look at Me featuring the Kapuso love team.

The music video, which now has over 1.4 million views on YouTube, also had the special participation of Shuvee Etrata and Christian Bautista, the original singer of the song. To recall, it was Christian’s first single and hit song that enjoyed airplay in other Southeast Asian countries.

Barbie Forteza and David Licauco are featured in the music video of Ben&Ben’s cover of the Christian Bautista hit song The Way You Look at Me under Universal Records Philippines.

“I can really say that David is really a true friend and we helped each other. And parehas kaming nagiging ‘power back’ ng isa’t isa. Kapag medyo pagod na yung isa di ba. Nakakatuwa lang to work someone like David. He understands his co-actor. Most of all, maalaga siya sa leading lady niya,” continued Barbie.

David, who could be seen hugging Barbie from behind, shared that he is also “thankful for Barbie.” He echoed what Barbie said and added, “Siyempre with the personality of Barbie, parang aalagan mo talaga.”

Barbie asked, “Why?”

The actor, who’s been dubbed Pambansang Ginoo, responded, “It just comes natural, I guess. Again, I wanna thank all our supporters.” He mentioned the BarDa, FiLay and their respective fan bases.

“Lahat sila nandiyan. Every single day, (they are) like tweeting us (and) creating TikTok videos for us. I’m just really, really thankful for that. So don’t worry, gagalingan pa namin to serve as an inspiration, hopefully to everybody,” he added.

Regarding their summer plans, both stated that they will just be busy working. The onscreen partners will soon release their first movie together, That Kind of Love, which they are currently filming, and an upcoming GMA 7 teleserye titled Pulang Araw.

David confirmed that their trip to Vienna in Austria will push through, although he didn’t give clear details on what project they will have that trip for.

“You know what, they (fans) thought that trip to Vienna did not push through because of me,” Barbie told David. “Nagagalit sila kasi ako daw dahilan kung bakit hindi natuloy yung Vienna.”

David came to Barbie’s defense, saying, “Tuloy yung Vienna. Actually, mauuna kami dun ni Barbie. Joke lang. Tuloy na tuloy yung Vienna.”

The happy fans at the event teased them. Barbie confirmed, “Yes and please watch out for other details.”

The Kapuso actress offered Yeng Constantino’s track Chinito as her theme song for David, while the latter dedicated Bakit Hindi Ka Crush Ng Crush Mo by Zia Quizon to Barbie.

“Joke lang,” David was quick to add and the two broke into laughter.

The BarDa/FiLay love team offers an alternate and more kilig ending to the music video at the event with fans.

Barbie gamely remarked, “May kanta bang ganun? Yun po ang first single ni David Licauco under Universal Records.”

David recently signed a contract with Universal Records as their newest artist. Does Barbie also have plans of further exploring her musical side and be a recording artist as well? “I think for now full support muna ako kay David because (I’m) so proud of him as a recording artist,” she said.

In 2013, Barbie released a self-titled album under MCA Records with Meron Ba as carrier single.

During the program, the fans were thrilled as they got to interact and play games with their favorite stars. The pair also reenacted some scenes from The Way You Look at Me music video. But the highlight of the event was when they acted out a marriage proposal as their alternate ending to the music video.

David got down on one knee, brought out a ring and asked, “Binibining Klay (Barbie’s character in Maria Clara at Ibarra), maari mo ba akong pakasalan?”

Barbie whispered something to David before she said yes. They hugged with David giving Barbie a forehead kiss, an act that brought so much more kilig to the giggling audience in the already romantic evening.

