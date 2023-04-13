'Harry Potter' series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel show officially happening

MANILA, Philippines — The long-speculated television series adaptation of beloved fantasy franchise "Harry Potter" is officially happening along with other projects under Warner Bros. and HBO.

The announcement was made as Warner Bros. Discovery was presenting to investors and several press members wherein the company also said the streaming platforms HBO Max and Discovery+ would be combined into a new singular Max streaming platform.

"We are delighted to give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way,” said HBO executive Casey Bloys. "'Harry Potter' is a cultural phenomenon and it is clear there is such an enduring love and thirst for the Wizarding World."

News of a "Harry Potter" TV series was long discussed but is now finally confirmed. A season will be dedicated to each of the seven books in the franchise featuring a whole new different cast, expected to be a decade-long project beginning in 2025 or 2026.

The books' author J.K Rowling will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Neil Blair and Ruth Kenley-Letts, with rumors that David Heyman — producer on all the "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" movies — will be as joining the team as well.

"[The] commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series," Rowling said in a statement.

Bloys was specifically asked about Rowling's controversial statements regarding the transgender community, however, he deflected from answering the question directly and instead reiterated the plans for the series.

"J.K. is an executive producer, and her insights will be helpful... It’s very nuanced and complicated and not something we’re going to get into," Bloys said. "Our priority is what’s onscreen. 'Harry Potter' is incredibly affirmative and positive about love and acceptance, and that’s our priority, what’s on the screen."

The first book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" was published in 1997 and the last entry "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" came out a decade later, selling over 600 millions copies worldwide.

The film adaptations have grossed $7.7 billion (P425 billion) at the box office and were succeeded by three "Fantastic Beasts" films, the "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" stage play, theme park attractions, and games including the recently-launched "Hogwarts Legacy."

Other announcements

The next biggest announcement from the Max team was a series order for "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night" based on George R.R. Martin's "Dunk & Egg" novellas.

The story takes place a century before the events of "Game of Thrones" following the young knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his young squire Egg, the boy who would grow up to be Aegon V.

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," goes the series' logline.

The announcement comes after confirmation that Season 2 of the primary "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" has entered production. It was also previously announced that a spin-off sequel show about Kit Harington's character Jon Snow was in development.

Primary footage and stills of spin-off show "The Penguin" with Colin Farrell reprising the titular character as portrayed in 2022's "The Batman" were also released, targetting a 2024 premiere.

"You step out of line even once, I'll gut you like a goddamn fish," Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot says in the video. "The new kingpin of Gotham."

Starring with Farrell in the eight-episode series are Cristin Milioti, Carmen Ejogo, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Deirdre O’Connell, Michael Zegen, and Clancy Brown.

Other announcements include a "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off show, a "The Conjuring" sequel television series, and the DC animated series "Creature Commandos."

