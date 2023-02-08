â€˜Game of Thronesâ€™ studio buzz: Daenerys Targaryen might be alive, to appear in â€˜Jon Snowâ€™ spin-off

‘Game of Thrones’ studio buzz: Daenerys Targaryen might be alive, to appear in ‘Jon Snow’ spin-off

Original costumes and props, including the Iron Throne, used by Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) for the finale of "Game of Thrones," on display in Linen Mill Studios, Banbridge, Northern Ireland.

BANBRIDGE, Northern Ireland — Do you think the conclusion of “Game of Thrones” sucks?

If you say "yes," well, you’re not alone. Because even some of the staff of “Game of Thrones” in Linen Mill Studios, the HBO series’ only official studio tour in the world, agreed with this author that Daenerys Targaryen should not have been killed just like that, if not made to sit on the Iron Throne.

Philstar.com took part in the “Game of Thrones” Studio Tour last month and one of the studio’s insiders, who requested anonymity, whispered to Philstar.com one of the biggest talks within their walls: Daenerys might still be alive and would probably show up in the upcoming “Game of Thrones” Jon Snow spin-off series.

According to fan theories, this is likely because:

In the fantasy drama anthology’s Season 6, Kinvara, a Red Priestess of the Lord of Light, comes to Mereen from Volantis. She tells Varys and Tyrion Lannister that they don’t need to convince her that Dany is a liberator and not a conqueror because she believes Daenerys is Azor Ahai or “the prince who was promised.”

At the finale, King Bran’s counselors told him that Drogon, Daenerys’ dragon that carried her after she was stabbed by Jon Snow, was last seen flying east. There are speculations that Drogon might be carrying Daenerys’ body to Kinvara in Volantis, where the “Mother of Dragons” could be resurrected, just like Jon Snow under Melisandre and Beric Dondarrion under the rituals of Thoros of Myr many times.

Dany could have been resurrected as a warg. According to “A Song of Ice and Fire” books, some wargs can live inside an animal’s mind following the death of their human form. The wilding Varamyr, for example, woke up in the body of one of his wolves after his human body died, as said in the “A Dance with Dragons” prologue.

Many "Game of Thrones" cast and crew, including Bran Stark actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, visit Linen Mill Studios, which has been used in the series to shoot scenes from the Seven Kingdoms, and is now a living museum to some of the series' original costumes, props and sets.

Kit Harington, in a guesting in “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” just a few days back, announced not only that he and wife and “Game of Thrones” co-star Rose Leslie are expecting their second child. He also teased that a Jon Snow spin-off series could be in the works, something author George R.R. Martin also confirmed last year, saying that Harington is even the one who pitched the show with a working title, "Snow."

Given that Harington and Leslie have remained good friends with Daenerys actress Emilia Clarke, it is really likely that Khaleesi could re-appear in the Jon Snow show, and Drogon is not flying to Old Valyria to lay her body to rest at the birthplace of House Targaryen.

"It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up," Emilia told BBC in an interview. "So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

