Virtual tour: ‘Game of Thrones’ original locations, sets, costumes, props in Northern Ireland

February 22, 2023 | 12:21pm
NORTHERN IRELAND — With an estimated production cost of US$16 million for season 1 to US$15 million in seasons 8 to 10, and with US$285 million in profit according to Bloomberg, Home Box Office’s (HBO’s) original fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones” (GoT) is literally the biggest and greatest show on Earth.
While the show was shot in different locations around the globe, many of the scenes and around 80 to 90% of its extras, including the Wildlings and the White Walkers, came from Northern Ireland, said Patrick, a seasoned guide from coach travel company McComb’s.
While Northern Ireland has been feted for being the location of many great international and Hollywood films, including the biggest museum for James Cameron’s blockbuster “Titanic,” Northern Ireland is most proud of being one of the primary locations of GoT, said Patrick.
In fact, many of his friends and family have been cast in GoT at some point, and even if they were just extras, “They feel like superstars!” Patrick exclaimed.
Since “Thrones,” it has been common among them "Thronies," he said, to hear from friends and family who had been extras to hear stories like “Did you see me? I was one of the (hundreds of Wildlings) in the cliff running behind Jon Snow!” or “I was that Night Walker (among hundreds) chasing Bran Stark!”
In Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, the only official “Game of Thrones” studio tour in the world, thousands of the show’s original costumes, props and sets are on display, alongside interactive areas where secrets behind the show’s special effects, prosthetics and soundtracks behind the Seven Kingdoms are revealed.
Did you know that since it’s impossible to have snow all-year-round for shooting Winterfell scenes, the series’ art department had to improvise snow with tons of industrial materials, including shredded paper and soap?
Alongside surprising trivia, it is also possible to actually bump into a cast member while visiting the site! According to Linen Mill Studios staff, among those who have been spotted in the area was the Iron Throne winner himself, King Bran Stark (played by British actor Isaac Hempstead Wright).
The Houses
Targaryen
Original costumes of Queen Daenerys Targaryen (center) and her household at her Dragonstone throne room.
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
GoT Season 7 Episode 2 scene when Daenerys (left) met Lady Olenna Tyrell (far right, seated)
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Daenerys' costumes as Khaleesi
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Dragon skulls sculpted for the series
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Dragon props used in the flying scenes with actors
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
From left: Dragon eggs given as wedding present to Daenerys Targaryen at her wedding with Khal Drogo; a baby dragon hatched from the egg
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Ornately carved doors with House Targaryen (left) and House Stark symbols. These were made from repurposed wood from trees cut in the series or burned for dragon scenes. These doors have been scattered all over Northern Ireland for 'Thronies' to find.
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Stark
House Stark original costumes (from left): Bran, Arya, Jon Snow and Sansa
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Bran Stark original dummy used in the series
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Original costumes used in the show, as seen in this Brienne of Tarth knighting scene
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
The Crypts, including those that appeared in a dream sequence featuring Jon and Sansa (top)
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Sansa (left) and Arya's costumes
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
A Stark statue alongside a Targaryen banner and other props used in the series
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
The Dark Hedges, best known as King's Road in 'Game of Thrones,' is an avenue of beech trees along Bregagh Road, between Armoy and Stranocum in County Antrim. In the series, in Season 2: Episode 1, this is where Arya escaped from King’s Landing disguised as a boy, following the death of her father, Ned Stark. She escaped with Hot Pie, Yoren, Gendry and others who later joined the Night’s Watch.
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Braavos Canal as seen in a scene featuring Arya Stark
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Plaque detailing the scene shot to represent the Braavos Canal
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Baratheon
Costumes and set for Stannis Bratheon and company
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Cushendun Caves where Melisandre gave birth to a shadow in the shape of Stannis, which killed Renly Baratheon.
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Lannister
Map room of Westeros (left); a recreation of Jamie and Cersei's map room scene
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Tommen's room and costume
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Costumes of Jamie, Tyrion and Cersei
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Cersei's necklace and gown
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Original King's Landing hallways
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Lannisters' King's Landing chamber
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
House Lannister costumes, props and banners
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
From left: Costumes for Little Finger, Small Council and King Joffrey
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Cersei and Jamie dummies used in the series' finale
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Tyrell, Martell
House Tyrell costumes and props
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Costumes of Ellaria Sand of House Martell, Queen Cersei of House Lannister, and Queen Consort Margaery Tyrell
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Greyjoy
Castle ruins where House Greyjoy's castle and Iron Islands are built upon using special effects
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Other characters
Costumes for The Mountain (left) and a Wildling giant, actually worn by two tall people
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
White Walker costumes
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Original weapons and artillery used in the series such as spears and shields (left) and giant arrow used by the Lannisters to kill a dragon
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Orginal weapons used by (from left) Jon Snow, Tyrion when he killed his father Tywin, and Ned Stark featured in original GoT posters
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Set design models
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Prosthetics
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
The Night's Watch set and costumes
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Khal Drogo's belt (top) and Sansa Stark's necklace
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Tyrion Lannister's Hand of the King necklace (left) and Sansa Stark's necklace
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Olenna Tyrell's belt (left) and Daenerys' necklace
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
From left: Hand of the King Pin; Sons of Harpy mask
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
From left: Sansa Stark's gloves; Jamie Lannister's hand
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
Books about the history of the Seven Kingdoms used in the series
Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo
WATCH: 'Game of Thones' outdoor locations
WATCH: 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour
