Virtual tour: ‘Game of Thrones’ original locations, sets, costumes, props in Northern Ireland

Clockwise: House Stark set and costumes; King's Landing map room of Westeros; the original Iron Throne used in 'Game of Thrones'

NORTHERN IRELAND — With an estimated production cost of US$16 million for season 1 to US$15 million in seasons 8 to 10, and with US$285 million in profit according to Bloomberg, Home Box Office’s (HBO’s) original fantasy drama series “Game of Thrones” (GoT) is literally the biggest and greatest show on Earth.

While the show was shot in different locations around the globe, many of the scenes and around 80 to 90% of its extras, including the Wildlings and the White Walkers, came from Northern Ireland, said Patrick, a seasoned guide from coach travel company McComb’s.

While Northern Ireland has been feted for being the location of many great international and Hollywood films, including the biggest museum for James Cameron’s blockbuster “Titanic,” Northern Ireland is most proud of being one of the primary locations of GoT, said Patrick.

In fact, many of his friends and family have been cast in GoT at some point, and even if they were just extras, “They feel like superstars!” Patrick exclaimed.

Since “Thrones,” it has been common among them "Thronies," he said, to hear from friends and family who had been extras to hear stories like “Did you see me? I was one of the (hundreds of Wildlings) in the cliff running behind Jon Snow!” or “I was that Night Walker (among hundreds) chasing Bran Stark!”

In Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, the only official “Game of Thrones” studio tour in the world, thousands of the show’s original costumes, props and sets are on display, alongside interactive areas where secrets behind the show’s special effects, prosthetics and soundtracks behind the Seven Kingdoms are revealed.

Did you know that since it’s impossible to have snow all-year-round for shooting Winterfell scenes, the series’ art department had to improvise snow with tons of industrial materials, including shredded paper and soap?

Alongside surprising trivia, it is also possible to actually bump into a cast member while visiting the site! According to Linen Mill Studios staff, among those who have been spotted in the area was the Iron Throne winner himself, King Bran Stark (played by British actor Isaac Hempstead Wright).

The Houses

Targaryen

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Original costumes of Queen Daenerys Targaryen (center) and her household at her Dragonstone throne room.

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo GoT Season 7 Episode 2 scene when Daenerys (left) met Lady Olenna Tyrell (far right, seated)

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Daenerys' costumes as Khaleesi

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Dragon skulls sculpted for the series

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Dragon props used in the flying scenes with actors

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo From left: Dragon eggs given as wedding present to Daenerys Targaryen at her wedding with Khal Drogo; a baby dragon hatched from the egg

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Ornately carved doors with House Targaryen (left) and House Stark symbols. These were made from repurposed wood from trees cut in the series or burned for dragon scenes. These doors have been scattered all over Northern Ireland for 'Thronies' to find.

Stark

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo House Stark original costumes (from left): Bran, Arya, Jon Snow and Sansa

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Bran Stark original dummy used in the series

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Original costumes used in the show, as seen in this Brienne of Tarth knighting scene

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The Crypts, including those that appeared in a dream sequence featuring Jon and Sansa (top)

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Sansa (left) and Arya's costumes

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo A Stark statue alongside a Targaryen banner and other props used in the series

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The Dark Hedges, best known as King's Road in 'Game of Thrones,' is an avenue of beech trees along Bregagh Road, between Armoy and Stranocum in County Antrim. In the series, in Season 2: Episode 1, this is where Arya escaped from King’s Landing disguised as a boy, following the death of her father, Ned Stark. She escaped with Hot Pie, Yoren, Gendry and others who later joined the Night’s Watch.

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Braavos Canal as seen in a scene featuring Arya Stark

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Plaque detailing the scene shot to represent the Braavos Canal

Baratheon

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Costumes and set for Stannis Bratheon and company

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Cushendun Caves where Melisandre gave birth to a shadow in the shape of Stannis, which killed Renly Baratheon.

Lannister

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Map room of Westeros (left); a recreation of Jamie and Cersei's map room scene

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Tommen's room and costume

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Costumes of Jamie, Tyrion and Cersei

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Cersei's necklace and gown

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Original King's Landing hallways

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Lannisters' King's Landing chamber

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo House Lannister costumes, props and banners

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo From left: Costumes for Little Finger, Small Council and King Joffrey

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Cersei and Jamie dummies used in the series' finale

Tyrell, Martell

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo House Tyrell costumes and props

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Costumes of Ellaria Sand of House Martell, Queen Cersei of House Lannister, and Queen Consort Margaery Tyrell

Greyjoy

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Castle ruins where House Greyjoy's castle and Iron Islands are built upon using special effects

Other characters

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Costumes for The Mountain (left) and a Wildling giant, actually worn by two tall people

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo White Walker costumes

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Original weapons and artillery used in the series such as spears and shields (left) and giant arrow used by the Lannisters to kill a dragon

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Orginal weapons used by (from left) Jon Snow, Tyrion when he killed his father Tywin, and Ned Stark featured in original GoT posters

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Set design models

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Prosthetics

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo The Night's Watch set and costumes

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Khal Drogo's belt (top) and Sansa Stark's necklace

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Tyrion Lannister's Hand of the King necklace (left) and Sansa Stark's necklace

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Olenna Tyrell's belt (left) and Daenerys' necklace

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo From left: Hand of the King Pin; Sons of Harpy mask

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo From left: Sansa Stark's gloves; Jamie Lannister's hand

Philstar.com/Deni Bernardo Books about the history of the Seven Kingdoms used in the series

WATCH: 'Game of Thones' outdoor locations

WATCH: 'Game of Thrones' Studio Tour

