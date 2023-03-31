The Orange Lady shares beauty business tips

Joby Linsangan- Moreno: ‘I have always thought that it’s my destiny to be an entrepreneur and to be in the hair salon industry.’

Season 3 of Beauty and the Biz was supposed to premiere in July of last year. However, the plan of transferring the show from ANC Channel to TeleRadyo did not materialize. Host Joby Linsangan-Moreno said that she is still awaiting notice from the management in regard to the show status. For now, Joby can only hope that Beauty and the Biz will resume airing soon.

Beauty and the Biz ran for two seasons before it suspended production due to the coronavirus outbreak that halted all TV and film productions three years ago. The show was popular for sharing beauty tips and success stories of Filipino entrepreneurs who succeeded in making their beauty products as among the popular brands in the local beauty industry.

Joby, proprietor of Orange Salon and Lemon Rebond, continues to share tips on running a business as mentor-host of Go Negosyo via its social media platforms.

“I host KMME’s (Kapatid Mentor, Money, Market Encounter) programs online and several Online Go Negosyo shows,” said Joby, who also expressed gratitude to Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion for the trust and partnership all these years.

Joby and her husband Lawrence Moreno (in black) during the celebration of Orange Salon’s 19th anniversary at Bahay ng Pag-Asa (by the City Social Welfare and Development Office) in Kalikid, Cabanatuan City.

Being a host serves as an opportunity for Joby to exchange business insights with other entrepreneurs. Their stories, she said, can truly inspire others to try their hand in the kind of business they wish to start on. “I love hearing stories about other people, conversing with them and learning from them, too.”

Before going on a livestream, Joby makes it a point to study her script and practice her lines in front of a mirror. “I do not necessarily memorize the script but I think it’s more important to be comfortable with the guests and at the same time be aware of the program flow like knowing when (and when not) to talk, and what the program is all about. I also watch other hosts and learn from them.”

Orange Salon participates in the Brigada Eskwela 2022 at Bakod Bayan Integrated School also in Cabanatuan City.

The Orange Lady, as Joby is fondly called, was working as a medical technologist when she started her salon business in her hometown Cabanatuan in 2003. She delights at the fact that all eight branches of Orange Salon are now running smoothly after suffering from a severe blow during the pandemic lockdown. She closed all her branches inside the malls “as we go back to our core as community salon,” Joby said.

Get a tip or two on managing a salon business from Joby who sat down recently for our one-on-one interview. Below are excerpts.

Why are you in the beauty (hair salon) industry?

“I have always thought that it’s my destiny to be an entrepreneur and to be in the hair salon industry. It’s a business that’s more than just hair and beauty. It’s the family and community you have built over the years, the mission of spreading love one haircut at a time. It must be my passion and love not just for the industry but also for the people that I have been working with that (have) made me stick in this path.”

How are you attracting new clients now that everything is returning to normal?

“We strive to be relevant to our customers whether it’s offline or online. We communicate with them so we can help in finding solutions to their hair problems. In fact, we successfully came up with the first hair rejuvenating set in the Philippines called Peach Hair Essentials, especially formulated for salon treated hair.”

How do you keep up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques?

“We do our research and we also participate in hair expos, attend training sessions and meet regularly with our suppliers. I think it is truly important that we are always aware of the latest trends in the hair salon industry.”

What are your thoughts on social media and its influence on the hair salon industry?

“Social media is a great help in the beauty industry, especially in connecting people and promoting brands. Just like with bloggers, they are like (what you call) ‘a direct-to-consumer approach’ already. I think they are a huge help for small businesses in promoting or spreading the word about their products and services.”

Has advocacy always been a part of your ethos as a business owner?

“Yes. I have always felt that whatever our work or business may be, we are all part of a whole, of a much bigger plan. I believe it is everyone’s responsibility to help others in any way we can. We all want change, but I think the change we are all looking for is within us.

“I believe that in our own little way, we are contributing joy and giving hope to our countrymen through our PAK (Parlorista at Barbero Kami) Foundation, Inc. Every activity is aligned with the foundation’s mission: Spreading love, one free haircut at a time.

“Every Friday is ‘Hope Day’ in our salons, especially dedicated for senior citizens. All they need to bring is a valid ID or Senior Citizen’s card to get a free haircut. Not only that, we also hold free hairdressing workshops and free haircut training in collaboration with various public and private organizations. We look forward to putting up free haircutting centers soon.”

What do you look forward to accomplish this year?

“We are planning to expand our salon brands via franchising, and same thing with Peach Hair Essentials, now that we have partners in distributing our products. We shall focus on dominating the hair (at home hair care) market. We also are looking forward to entering into international partnerships in order to stabilize our salon manpower.”

Who among the celebrities do you wish to have their hair done in your salon?

“Jennylyn Mercado was our brand ambassador several years back. We also did hair and makeup for several celebrities from ABS-CBN shows before as part of our sponsorships. Soon, we are planning to collaborate with celebrities to become our salon endorsers (for Orange Salon and Lemond Rebond).”

You are turning a year wiser on April 8. How do you plan to celebrate your special day?

“April 8 falls on a Black Saturday, and since it’s Holy Week, I prefer to celebrate my special day with my family. We are all excited to go to Paris in time for my birthday. I am so thankful to God for all of His blessings and I am praying for more blessed years to come.”