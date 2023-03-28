Yassi Pressman on online bullying, bashing: Itâ€™s important to be kind

Yassi Pressman on online bullying, bashing: It’s important to be kind

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to what others probably think, all is well between Yassi Pressman and Nadine Lustre.

Yassi made the clarification about the status of their friendship amid the dating issue involving her sister Issa Pressman and Nadine’s ex-boyfriend James Reid.

“To put an end to this, I will just say this once. There’s no problem. Nadine and I are OK. Our whole family is also OK. Of course po, before everything went public, we already took care of the matter in private so lahat po wala pong problema,” she stated during the recent press conference of her new comedy series Kurdapya.

She also stressed that she and Nadine are “cool.”

“We’re friends,” she continued. “We’ve been friends ever since we were kids, that’s why everything is OK. Tsaka ilang taon na rin po. Kaya ayun sana everybody, let’s… everyone be happy. Thank you very much.”

She said that she even mentioned to Nadine that she was getting anxiety over people’s reactions. “She (Nadine) said, ‘Sorry to hear that. I hope you are feeling better.’ That’s how real friends are.”

Yassi addressed the issue as cheating allegations against James and Issa resurfaced online. Fans and netizens have accused Yassi’s younger sister of being the third party in the breakup of James and Nadine in 2020. The former love team cleared Issa’s name from speculations during that time.

James and Issa sparked dating rumors recently after uploading several photos of them together while attending British pop star Harry Styles’ concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

'Happiest I’ve ever been’: James Reid says after dating news of him and Issa Pressman broke out.

James later issued a statement on his social media defending Issa and indirectly confirming his new relationship.

“The past rumors about Issa are just that, rumors,” he posted.

“I usually NEVER address bashers or get involved in hate culture but I feel the need to speak up now because this is the start of something beautiful. And I’m not gonna let anyone take that from me,” he added.

He further told the fans, “All you need to know from me is that I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

Nadine, on the other hand, is currently in a relationship with French businessman Christopher Bariou.

Yassi was also asked during the presscon of her reaction to James and Issa being together, and she said she was also “surprised” about it.

“I was surprised. Siyempre, sabay-sabay po tayo. Huh! (surprised face). Ganun (laughs). But when I was told about it recently, hinayaan ko lang din po na magdesisyon yung mga tao.

“Because they are old enough to make their own decisions also. Everybody has a choice. And kung wala naman pong ibang taong tinatapakan and everybody’s not doing anything wrong naman, wala naman pong problema.”

Meanwhile, Yassi plays dual roles as Kuring and Daphne in the TV5, Viva Entertainment and Sari-Sari Channel co-production Kurdapya which airs every Saturday at 6 p.m. It is directed by Easy Ferrer and also stars Marco Gumabao and Ryza Cenon.

“Binu-bully po si Kuring,” she said of her similarities with one of her characters, “Tsaka si Yassi din po (laughs).”

In the series, long-lost twins Kuring and Daphne reunite after living totally opposite lives. Kuring was raised in the province with her abusive extended family while Daphne lived comfortably in the city.

Yassi shared her thoughts on bullying and bashing: “I think it is important to say this (in) this day and age, it’s very, very different. My dad was born in 1929 and he told me na ibang-iba po talaga, when he was still alive, yun buhay po nila nuon.

“Their problems at school stay at school,” she recalled. “When they go home, wala na po yun. They can live a normal life with their family and friends.”

Citing data about mental health and youth, Yassi who incidentally has invested in the mental health platform Mind You with Nadine, said: “It’s always important na sinasabi ko even online, kapag ka kahit may anong nangyayari, that it’s important to be kind. What Heart (Ryan, co-actor) said earlier was also right that sometimes, you have to understand that some people hurt people hurt people basically.

“They are also going through tough times. They also have problems that we don’t understand. Kaya kung hangga’t maaari hindi po natin sila babatuhan ng apoy, kung nagbuga na po sila ng apoy.

“You just really wish na, ‘OK, kung kaya mong sumagot ng hindi pasuntok, sagutin niyo po sila.’ But remember that we should not be part of the hate culture. There are so many people in pain right now. Napakaraming problema ng mundo, hindi natin kailangan dagdagan,” she concluded.