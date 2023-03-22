^

Miss Grand Philippines opens 2023 pageant season

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
March 22, 2023 | 10:09am
Miss Grand Philippines opens 2023 pageant season
Miss Grand Philippines Samantha Bernardo
Gem Tugade

MANILA, Philippines — With the Miss Grand Philippines leaving the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc.'s roster of titles, it will now have its own national search with another organization.

The ALV Pageant Circle, which now holds the local franchise, has opened its 2023 pageant season by inviting hopefuls to join the quest.

In a social media post, it wrote, "The grandest pageant is about to unfold. ALV Pageant Circle proudly presents the 2023 Miss Grand Philippines. Join us as we embark on our journey in search of our queen who will rise up to the challenge and raise our flag. The submission for the applications is now officially open.

"Download the application from https://bit.ly/MGPH2023Applications and email the accomplished copies together with one full body, swimsuit, and headshot photos at [email protected]om."

Applicants must be guided by the following qualifications:

  • At least, 5'4" in height
  • Age must be 18 to 28 years old
  • Filipino citizen
  • Philippine passport holder, and
  • Female, never been married nor borne a child.

From 2016 through 2022, the Miss Grand Philippines title was among the crowns given out by the annual Binibining Pilipinas pageant. So, it could be said that the national winner was not a focused titleholder, but a "most likely" winner - not to mention the years where appointees were sent to compete. The closest the Philippines ever got to the crown were in 2016 with Nicole Cordoves, and then again in 2020 with Samantha Bernardo.

With the stand-alone format in the search for the Philippine representative to the Miss Grand International pageant, Pinoy fans are hopeful that this focused search will ultimately bring the elusive gold crown to the country after a long wait. Stay tuned!

Philstar
