Barbie Forteza gets candid about Jak Roberto, David Licauco

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza teased fans with intriguing answers related to her boyfriend Jak Roberto and onscreen partner David Licauco during her guesting with the latter at yesterday's episode of "Fast Talk With Boy Abunda."

It was the turn of the "Maria Clara at Ibarra" FiLay love team, from their TV characters Fidel and Klay, to take the hot seat in the newest showbiz talk show on TV.

Barbie breezed through the "Fast Talk" segment with non-generic and honest answers.

The actress said that she has no preference, as long as the guy in question is liked by her family, when asked to choose between Tisoy or Chinito.

"It's not what I'm after," she replied when asked to choose between the abs of Jak and David, two actors who are known for their well-toned physiques.

She again refused to pit the two by replying that there's no need to compare the two actors' stares.

"Ang ganda ko naman. Both?" was her reply if she had to choose whose embrace she would welcome.

She went unscathed in the kiss choice when she matter-of-factly answered, "I haven't kissed David."

Apart from these, she also answered that she likes David's shyness and humility despite his surging popularity.

Both Barbie, Boy and the audience had the strongest reaction when the actress was asked one question most people are asking her these days.

"Oo o hindi. Nagseselos ba si Jak kay David?" asked Boy.

"No," Barbie answered.

The host immediately followed it up with one of his popular Fast Talk questions.

"Huling beses ka nagsinungaling?" Boy asked.

"Now," Barbie answered, as she and Boy burst into laughter.

During the sitdown, Boy asked his trademark hypothetical question. If there is no Jak in her life, would David stand a chance with her if he decides to court her?

"Siguro 'pag ano nakilala ko pa siya deeper. Kapag naging close siya sa family ko and all. Kasi 'pag nalaman ko kung paano siya manligaw, maybe I'll have an answer then. But now, we're really good friends," Barbie shared.

When Boy asked David the same question, he expounded that he prefers smart, go-getter, cute girls. After teasing and prodding, David said, yes, he would court Barbie.

RELATED: David Licauco teases more 'kilig,' tears for 'Filay' in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'