LIST: Television series to watch as Love Month ends

MANILA, Philippines — If January took over to finish, February ended quite the opposite in a quick manner, signaling another conclusion to the most romantic month of the year.

People went on dates, some popped the question and made things official — on social media and in person — making it another Valentine's to remember.

Of course, there were individuals who preferred to keep it simple and share the love by watching shows that reflected the kind of love one had, or at the very least be introduced to a love that has them waiting for latest episode.

As another love month comes to a close, here are some series that will keep the love going, be it onscreen or in one's own lives.

'The Last of Us'

A zombie apocalypse show based on a video game is romantic? Before you those doubts grow, the third episode of HBO's newest series took the world by storm and gave a new perspective on love.

The episode in question stars comedic actors Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett as two men trying to survive at the end of the world, and the very notion of what love means was talked about for days on end.

The said episode has shot up to be one of the highest-rated on television ever, and that's apart from the main storyline of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) which has people on edge.

'Normal People'

The miniseries based on Sally Rooney's 2018 novel came out three years ago, but its popularity until today speaks of just how intriguingly captivating the story is between Paul Mescal's Connell and Daisy Edgar-Jones' Marianne.

British newspaper The Guardian called the show "a beautiful, hugely beautiful thing... a triumph in every way," as it commended the acting of the leads plus the series' direction and script.

Connell and Marianne's complex relationship is explored as they go through secondary school and college, each on their own different paths but intertwining in personal ways never thought possible.

'K-Love'

Closer to home is this series starring Iza Calzado, Jake Cuenca, Isabelle Daza, Sue Ramirez, and Gabby Padilla whose characters are brought together for their love of Korean content, which in itself is a treasure trove for romance.

The show's narrator asks about the drawing factor of Korean dramas, and like the content it circles around the show discusses love, loss, second chances, careers, and relationships to make us understand further where the appeal lies.

'Why Her?'

Speaking of Korean dramas, "Why Her?" is one of the newest shows that has people head over heels.

The series follows a talented, ambitious, and self-righteous lawyer who loses her job at the country's best law firm so she ends up teaching at a university where one of her students falls in love with her.

We may ask our friends why they get into new relationships that seem dubious to begin with, but maybe there's more to learn as the show presents.

'The Bachelor Indonesia'

Finally, what is love without the entertainment value, and who does it best than "The Bachelor"?

Indonesia's first-ever version of the reality competition series follows the same routine — 19 ladies are fighting for one man's heart, and slowly roses will fall until only one woman remains.

If you think bachelors and bachelorettes in the United States were entertaining, wait until you see those from our Southeast Asian neighbors.

