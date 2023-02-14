Every day is Valentine’s Day? Celebs share their thoughts

The Philippine STAR asked these celebrities if they believe in the love mantra, “Every day is Valentine’s Day.”

They have varied opinions but nevertheless, they shared what keeps the spark in their relationship with their respective partners, not just this Valentine’s Day or this love month, but every day of the year.

Here are their answers:

Lovi Poe (In a long-distance relationship with British producer Monty Blencowe):

“Oh yes! (I believe that every day is Valentine’s Day). Of course, I appreciate grand gestures but I believe in the little things. It’s always the little things because yun ang bumubuo ng buhay natin as a whole. That’s what makes every day count.

“Despite the distance, I think, you have to appreciate your partner more than anything because it has nothing to do with how yun nga, grand it is — like making time, being patient with each other, understanding each other’s careers. And may mga bagay na may initiative. Yung hindi mo na kailangan sabihin pero ginagawa. Yun talaga ang No. 1 for me.”

Richard Gutierrez with wife Sarah Lahbati

Richard Gutierrez (Married to actress Sarah Lahbati, they have two children):

“Of course (every day is Valentine’s Day). That’s what we believe in because every Valentine’s Day, either we have work or you know, depende kung nasaan kami sa mundo on that day, we try to make up for it on other days and we try to consider every day a Valentine’s Day.

“I think constant communication and constant dates are very important. I think you have to keep the relationship exciting, especially ‘pag matagal na kayo. Don’t forget to still go on dates, lumabas pa rin kayo. Keep it exciting and keep it fun.”

Dimples Romana with husband Boyet Ahmee

Dimples Romana (Married to businessman Boyet Ahmee for 20 years, they have three children):

“No (I don’t believe in ‘Everyday is Valentine’s day’). Mas Christmas for me… I feel that Valentine’s Day is all for romantic love. Even not just romantic love, not just shared by two people, sometimes you can be romantic with yourself. That kind of love is present on Valentine’s Day. But more often for me, during Christmas, it’s always like a new day for me.

“(Me and my husband) we’re not the same so it’s never boring. We don’t get along. I think that’s the secret. The secret is we have agreed that even if we don’t get along, we choose to be with one another every day. We don’t get bored with one another because we are opposites. Iba yung mundo niya, iba yung akin.

“So, I feel that it worked for us ‘pag hindi kayo parehong-pareho because sometimes I feel that when you become too comfortable with one another, you lose the spark because you become too comfortable. For us, I would like to keep the intensity sana (that is) there all the time.”

Sue Ramirez with boyfriend Javi Benitez

Sue Ramirez (In a three-year relationship with Victorias City Mayor Javi Benitez):

“Of course (every day is Valentine’s Day). Actually, you know Valentine’s Day it’s … sorry to say but it’s a greeting card holiday. You know, I celebrate Valentine’s Day every day. I am very loving girlfriend and daughter to my parents. I actually forgot that Valentine’s Day is coming up pala and it was who Javi reminded me about Valentine’s Day plans… Javi is flying here in Cebu (where she’s shooting Iron Heart) on that day for us to have dinner lang kasi I’m still in lock-in taping until Feb. 15.

“But yun nga, when you are used to like showing affection on a daily basis, I do believe that Valentine’s Day should be every day. You have to make that person feel special not only on a special day. You have to be consistent.

“You have to respect each other’s time. When I was younger, yung vision mo of love parang dapat lahat ng oras mo ibibigay mo sa akin, hatid mo ako ‘pag kailangan kita. Well, you know, as you grow older, it comes to a point of maturity where you understand that even though that person will try and try their best to be there for you, you have to also to understand when they can’t. So, that’s how you make a relationship strong.

“When it’s like that, it’s (also) vice-versa. Like for example, I can’t be there for him, you always make up for it. Show them your love language and ask them... It’s like bawi ka lang lagi kapag meron kang hindi nagawa. But don’t let your problems pile up without talking to each other because your relationship will falter.”

Photos from the stars’ official Instagram accounts Enzo Pineda with girlfriend Michelle Vito

Enzo Pineda (In a three-year relationship with actress Michelle Vito):

“Dapat (every day is Valentine’s Day). Perhaps from how you observe them (viewers) and from our own experience, maybe love is more of patience (and) companionship. It’s more of a selflessness. If you are not like that, you will not stay with each other in a relationship. It’s all about adjusting to one another because we all have respective likes and dislikes and we have accepted that. It’s all about accepting how the person loves. I have my own love language and she has her own language and we got to appreciate one another.”