LIST: What to watch on Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video this Valentine's Day

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 5, 2023 | 3:27pm
From top left, clockwise: "An Inconvenient Love," "You," "Ten Little Mistresses" and "j-hope IN THE BOX."
MANILA, Philippines — In case you haven't noticed, the long January has finally given way to February, which means Valentine's Day is around the corner.

While many couples (and wannabe couples) have already begun fleshing out their plans for February 14, others are prepared to have a nice day and night in the comforts of home with a list of good movies satisfactory enough for a date.

Even those who are single, most often by choice, are eager to prop on their sofas and beds to check out what romantic dramas and comedies they can wipe their tears away from too.

With so many streaming platforms gearing up for the month of love, Philstar.com has listed all the lovey-dovey suggestions to see this February.

Netflix and chill with DonBelle movie, 'You' Season 4

And we mean that in the most wholesome way! The leading streaming platform in the world prepares for Valentine's Day with the February 10 premiere of "Your Place or Mine," starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, a 2000s pairing like no other.

Also dropping the same day is the Korean drama "Love to Hate You," starring Kim Ok-vin and Teo Yoo as an attorney who despises losing to men and an A-list actor who distrusts women, respectively, forced to date each other.

Valentine's Day will see Spanish comedy-drama "In Love All Over Again" and Nigerian movie "A Sunday Affair" dropping on the streaming platform, followed by Thailand's "OMG! Oh My Girl," Poland's "A Girl and an Astronaut" and '70s Colombia set series "Eva Lasting" in the next few days.

Genre-specific releases include the first part of "You Season 4," Indonesia's erotic coming-of-age film "Dear David" and reality shows "Perfect Match," "Too Hot To Handle: Germany" and "Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 3."

Capping this watchlist for Netflix is "An Inconvenient Love," starring DonBelle's Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano, streaming starting February 23.

Park Hyung-sik drama, 'Ten Little Mistresses' on Prime (Video)

Amazon Prime Video is no slouch either when it comes to providing content, especially ahead of and after Valentine's Day.

On February 6 is the premiere of the Korean drama "Our Blooming Youth," starring Park Hyung-sik and Jeon So-nee as individuals brought together by a curse who, in the process of finding the truth, develop tender feelings for each other.

Much-anticipated on the streaming platform this February 10 is its first-ever Filipino original film, "Ten Little Mistresses," featuring an ensemble cast in a mystery-drama where the titular mistresses are prime suspects in the murder of widowed billionaire Valentin Esposo (John Arcilla).

Highlighting Prime Video's February offering are the currently streaming, Oscar-nominated documentary "Argentina, 1985" and 2022 Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness," starring the Philippines' very own Dolly de Leon on February 23.

Other options to look out for are the now-streaming Korean drama "Decoy," the second and final season of the neo-noir fantasy show "Carnival Row" on February 17, dark comedy thriller series "The Consultant" and the second part of the Korean live-action adaptation of "Island" (both on February 24).

'Wakanda Forever,' J-Hope's docu on Disney+

The huge entertainment conglomerate's streaming platform is not a bad choice for the year's most romantic month.

Disney+ kicked off February with the availability of Marvel's "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," the continuations of animated shows "Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2" and "The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder," and the finale of Japanese thriller "Gannibal."

Next in line on the streaming platform are the third season of "Pepper Ann," the fourth seasons of "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Sofia the First," and the finale of "National Treasure: Edge of History," all on February 8.

Soon entering their finale episodes as well are the 16th season of "Criminal Minds" on February 10 and "Special Force: Anarchy" on February 25.

The cream of the Disney+ crop are the documentary "j-hope IN THE BOX" about the BTS member on February 17 and the Korean drama "Call It Love," starring Lee Sung-kyung and Kim Young-kwang on February 22.

