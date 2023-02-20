^

'Mahusay!': Aquinos attend 'Ako Si Ninoy' premiere night, happy with Ninoy portrayal

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 4:54pm
MANILA, Philippines — Members of the Aquino family led by former Senator Bam Aquino and Viel Aquino-Dee attended the premiere night of "Ako si Ninoy" in Powerplant Mall in Makati. 

In a report by ABS-CBN, Bam stressed the importance of the film to debunk fake news against Ninoy. 

"Mahalaga na may mga sine na nagkwekwento ng buhay ni Ninoy. Alam naman natin na maraming mga fake news tungkol sa kanya. Maraming naglalabas na hindi totoo, tuloy tuloy 'yan from the time na namatay siya hanggang ngayon," he said.

In his Twitter account, Bam congratulated the film's whole production staff.

“Mixed emotions noong dumalo kami sa premier ng #AkoSiNinoy last weekend. Na-highlight ng movie 'yung mga bagay na pinapahalagahan nating lahat  - pagmamahal sa pamilya, kapwa, bayan, at Diyos. Mahusay! Congrats sa lahat ng bumubuo ng movie na ito!” he wrote. 

Singer-actor JK Labajo plays Ninoy in the movie. 

"I just wish we can help with battling misinformation and people trying to change our real history. This is for the future of our children, and children's children. Sana na-justify ko 'yung pagganap ko ng role," he said. 

"Ako Si Ninoy" also stars Sarah Holmes, Johnrey Rivas, Marlo Mortel, Cassy Legazpi, Joaquin Domagoso, Nicole Laurel, JM Yosures, Bodjie Pascua and Pinky Amador, among others.

RELATED: 'I believe in karma': JK Labajo goes beyond P500 bill in portraying Ninoy Aquino

