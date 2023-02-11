^

Entertainment

'Patuloy na lalaban': Celeste Cortesi grateful for surprise 'Darna' appearance

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 11, 2023 | 11:43am
'Patuloy na lalaban': Celeste Cortesi grateful for surprise 'Darna' appearance
Miss Universe 2022 Celeste Cortesi as the Queen of Marte in the finale episode of "Darna" on February 10, 2023.
Screengrab from Kapamilya Online Live

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2022 Celeste Cortesi caught people by surprise with her unexpected appearance in the series finale of the superhero show "Darna."

Cortesi appeared on the show as Kevnar, The Queen of Marte, and it comes a month after her participation at the Miss Universe 2022 pageant.

The beauty queen wore her own version of the Darna costume for the National Costume segment of the pageant.

"Darna is the ultimate Filipina superhero and part of this country's pop culture. She transforms from an ordinary woman with the help of a white stone, standing up for those who cannot defend themselves," the voiceover said during Cortesi's portion at the time.

Cortesi, however, did not qualify for the Top 16, marking the first time in 12 years that the Philippines did not progress to the Miss Universe semifinals; Filipino-American R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned the winner.

In the "Darna" finale, Cortesi's Kevnar appeared before the show's titular character, played by Jane de Leon, to thank her for her heroism and protection of the planet.

"Nagtagumpay ka sa misyon mo. Tunay kang anak ng magiting na mandirigmang si Zorra, matapang at maaasahan. Nararapat kang maging protektor," Cortesi's character said. "Maraming salamat sa mga sakripisyo mo. Dahil sa ginawa mo, nailigtas mo hindi lang ang mundo, kundi ang buong kalawakan."

Later in an Instagram post, Cortesi reflected on the "new experience and challenge" of participating in "Darna" where — like the heroine herself — she fought and will continue to fight.

"Just like any other challenge, I take it as an opportunity to learn and to grow. It is true that when one door closes, another one opens, it’s all about seizing the moment and being grateful for the chance to work hard and to learn more about myself," said the beauty queen. "Here is to new beginnings and to new adventures."

Now that "Darna" has ended, its timeslot will now be taken over by "FPJ's Batang Quiapo," starring Coco Martin, beginning on Monday, February 13.

RELATED: Celeste Cortesi flies as Darna in Miss Universe 2022 national costume

CELESTE CORTESI

DARNA

JANE DE LEON

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

'Toni was my first love team': Sam Milby distances self from Toni Gonzaga issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby doesn't want to answer the rumors that ABS-CBN stars are boycotting Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV program...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 12 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

TV5 levels up Kapamilya coverage

By MJ Marfori | 13 hours ago
The ABS-CBN studio is starting to feel like TV5’s annex.
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

Carla Abellana regrets marrying Tom Rodriquez, would never get back with him again

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 days ago
Actress Carla Abellana addressed questions regarding her past marriage with ex-husband Tom Rodriguez in the vlog of her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea&rsquo;s upcoming slate

Black Knight, Gyeongseong Creature, Kill Boksoon lead Netflix Korea’s upcoming slate

By Nathalie M. Tomada | 4 days ago
Netflix Korea has a proven track record of producing and releasing titles with global appeal and success like Squid Game,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to pro-baseball player Cole Tucker

Fil-Am Vanessa Hudgens confirms engagement to pro-baseball player Cole Tucker

By Kristofer Purnell | 12 minutes ago
Filipino-American actress Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed that she and professional baseball player Cole Tucker are engage...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

Ruffa Gutierrez confirms ALLTV show 'M.O.M.s' is taking a break

By Kristofer Purnell | 31 minutes ago
Actress Ruffa Gutierrez confirmed that her ALLTV morning show "M.O.M.s (Mhies on A Mission), which she co-hosts with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

Sports brand adidas launches new label with 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Designed to be a complement to adidas' Performance and Originals labels, the new line aims to "level up the wearer's everyday...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganap na artista': Julie Anne San Jose bids farewell in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

'Ganap na artista': Julie Anne San Jose bids farewell in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
It gets clearer each night as the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra" nears its end next week —...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

'Know your worth': Eugene Domingo, Agot Isidro give women their Valentine's messages

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actresses Eugene Domingo, Carmi Martin and Agot Isidro — all part of the cast of "Ten Little Mistresses" —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with