'Parokya ni Salvi': Netizens poke fun at 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' cast

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users poked fun on GMA-7's "Maria Clara at Ibarra" cast after Juancho Trivino posted a photo on social media.

In his Twitter account, Juancho posted a photo of him with teleserye co-stars David Licauco, Rocco Nacino and Kiel Rodriguez with the text "Parokya ni Salvi."

"With our number one single, Binibining Klay by Fidel," Juancho captioned the post.

David commented with laughing emoji.

With our number one single, Binibining Klay by Fidel ???? pic.twitter.com/6RfwwVQ025 — Juancho Trivino (@juanchotrivino) February 1, 2023

Twitter users quickly commented on the post, asking the cast to invite them in their next gig.

"Painvite po sa susunod nyong gig," a Twitter user commented.

"Nandito na si Salvi ang Prayle ng San Diego. Nandito rin si Elias makisig matalino. Nandito rin si Fidel isa syang negosyante. Nandito rin si Renato wala syang apelyido. Magbabagsakan dito in 5,4,3,2,1!" another user commented pertaining to Parokya ni Edgar's hit song "Bagsakan."

Meanwhile, Basilio and Isagani made their debut in "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Fans of the series praised Khalil Ramos and Kim De Leon for their performances.

RELATED: 'El Fili' twist: Elias is alive in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'