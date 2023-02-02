^

Entertainment

'Parokya ni Salvi': Netizens poke fun at 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' cast

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 4:50pm
'Parokya ni Salvi': Netizens poke fun at 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' cast
Juancho Trivino, David Licauco, Rocco Nacino and Kiel Rodriguez
Juancho Triviño via Twitter

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users poked fun on GMA-7's "Maria Clara at Ibarra" cast after Juancho Trivino posted a photo on social media. 

In his Twitter account, Juancho posted a photo of him with teleserye co-stars David Licauco, Rocco Nacino and Kiel Rodriguez with the text "Parokya ni Salvi."

"With our number one single, Binibining Klay by Fidel," Juancho captioned the post. 

David commented with laughing emoji. 

Twitter users quickly commented on the post, asking the cast to invite them in their next gig. 

"Painvite po sa susunod nyong gig," a Twitter user commented. 

"Nandito na si Salvi ang Prayle ng San Diego. Nandito rin si Elias makisig matalino. Nandito rin si Fidel isa syang negosyante. Nandito rin si Renato wala syang apelyido. Magbabagsakan dito in 5,4,3,2,1!" another user commented pertaining to Parokya ni Edgar's hit song "Bagsakan."

Meanwhile, Basilio and Isagani made their debut in "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

Fans of the series praised Khalil Ramos and Kim De Leon for their performances.

RELATED:  'El Fili' twist: Elias is alive in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

DAVID LICAUCO

JUANCHO TRIVINO

MARIA CLARA AT IBARRA

ROCCO NACINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Written for Kate: Kate Valdez to star in int'l live action fantasy series on Filipino supernaturals
Exclusive

Written for Kate: Kate Valdez to star in int'l live action fantasy series on Filipino supernaturals

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
In an interview with Philstar.com, "Dreamwalker" author Michael "Mikey" Sutton said he will make actress Kate Valdez a comic...
Entertainment
fbtw
Stale thrills at the door: 'Knock at the Cabin' review

Stale thrills at the door: 'Knock at the Cabin' review

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
On paper "Knock at the Cabin" looks good but substantially it leaves much wanting, though Dave Bautista is definitely...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Dave Bautista wants to do a rom-com, but is worried he's too 'unattractive'

Fil-Am Dave Bautista wants to do a rom-com, but is worried he's too 'unattractive'

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Filipino-American actor Dave Bautista hopes to star in a romantic-comedy one day, but is concerned he may not be attractive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for &lsquo;multicultural family&rsquo; benefits

Song Joong Ki, Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for ‘multicultural family’ benefits

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 hours ago
Korean actor Song Joong Ki and his new wife actress Katy Louise Saunders may be eligible for several benefits for "multicultural...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mars Ravelo's daughter wants Daniel Padilla to play Captain Barbell

Mars Ravelo's daughter wants Daniel Padilla to play Captain Barbell

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Mars Ravelo's daughter Roberta Ravelo wanted Daniel Padilla to play as Captain Barbel in a movie or series if ABS-CBN decided...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with