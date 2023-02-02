^

Entertainment

Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 11:54am
Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far
Dolly de Leon (left) with Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Li Jun Li (top photo, from left to right) at the Golden Globes and with Cate Blanchett at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (bottom photo)
The STAR / file

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has been receiving recognition left and right for her portrayal in the Oscar-nominated film "Triangle of Sadness," and even bumped elbows with several celebrities along the way.

At an intimate discussion held at the University Hotel of her alma mater the University of the Philippines - Diliman yesterday, Dolly recalled being starstruck by "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Dolly was nominated for Best Supporting Actress — losing to Angela Bassett from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — while Michelle won for Best Lead Actress - Musical or Comedy.

"Sabaw na sabaw ako noon araw na iyon, dahil never kong na-imagine na makakarating ako doon [sa Golden Globes]," admitted Dolly, which is why she never got to meet her idols like Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett, the latter winning Best Lead Actress - Drama, but was not in attendace.

Dolly did get to finally meet Cate at the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, where they were both winners, even snapping a photo together.

The actress pivoted back to being starstruck by Michelle, "Imagine she's in her 60s tapos ngayon lang siya nakakuha ng ganitong recognition — all her life nagtatrabaho siya — and Asian pa siya!"

Another actor Dolly enjoyed meeting was comedian Bill Hader, who moderated a screening of "Triangle of Sadness" at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles, United States earlier this month.

Dolly recounted a story that Bill told her that his two daughters have an inside joke where they tell Bill "Who am I?," which happens to be one of Dolly's lines in "Triangle of Sadness" as the toilet manager-turned-captain Abigail.

The actress acknowledged she and Bill were fans of each other's work, and that she also got to meet "Euphoria" actor Colman Domingo whom she called "napakahusay at napaka-sweet na lalaki, napaka-adorable."

In a few days, Dolly will fly to London to attend the 2023 BAFTAs where she is nominated again for Best Supporting Actress, and she is hoping to attend the Academy Awards as "Triangle of Sadness" is up for three awards including Best Picture.

RELATED: 'I'm not gonna lie and pretend': Dolly de Leon admits crying to missing out Oscars 2023 nomination

BILL HADER

CATE BLANCHETT

DOLLY DE LEON

GOLDEN GLOBES

MICHELLE YEOH

TRIANGLE OF SADNESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista has disclosed further about the pressure she's been receiving from others to fit the standard...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Boxer and former Senator Manny Pacquiao debunked breakup rumors with wife Jinkee Pacquiao by posting on social media a video...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023
Exclusive

Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon already has a prepared wish list of directors she wants to work with in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador shares her dual role of Regina and Valentina in the superhero series "Darna" has made her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Pop megastar Beyonce announced plans to tour Europe and North America later this year, following the release of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with