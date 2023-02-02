Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

Dolly de Leon (left) with Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, and Li Jun Li (top photo, from left to right) at the Golden Globes and with Cate Blanchett at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards (bottom photo)

MANILA, Philippines — Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has been receiving recognition left and right for her portrayal in the Oscar-nominated film "Triangle of Sadness," and even bumped elbows with several celebrities along the way.

At an intimate discussion held at the University Hotel of her alma mater the University of the Philippines - Diliman yesterday, Dolly recalled being starstruck by "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Dolly was nominated for Best Supporting Actress — losing to Angela Bassett from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — while Michelle won for Best Lead Actress - Musical or Comedy.

Dolly de Leon recounts being starstruck meeting "Everything Everywhere All At Once" star Michelle Yeoh at the 2023 Golden Globes.



De Leon was up for Best Supporting Actress, while Yeoh won for Best Lead Actress - Musical/Comedy. | @kjpurneII pic.twitter.com/6GdNO9IumE — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) February 1, 2023

"Sabaw na sabaw ako noon araw na iyon, dahil never kong na-imagine na makakarating ako doon [sa Golden Globes]," admitted Dolly, which is why she never got to meet her idols like Viola Davis and Cate Blanchett, the latter winning Best Lead Actress - Drama, but was not in attendace.

Dolly did get to finally meet Cate at the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, where they were both winners, even snapping a photo together.

The actress pivoted back to being starstruck by Michelle, "Imagine she's in her 60s tapos ngayon lang siya nakakuha ng ganitong recognition — all her life nagtatrabaho siya — and Asian pa siya!"

The two celebrity interactions that have stood out so far for Dolly are meeting comedian Bill Hader and "Euphoria" actor Colman Domingo.



She even recounts that Bill’s two daughters tell him her famous line “Who am I?” from “Triangle of Sadness”.pic.twitter.com/sWQsFiEzXw — PhilstarShowbiz (@PhilstarShowbiz) February 1, 2023

Another actor Dolly enjoyed meeting was comedian Bill Hader, who moderated a screening of "Triangle of Sadness" at the American Cinematheque in Los Angeles, United States earlier this month.

Dolly recounted a story that Bill told her that his two daughters have an inside joke where they tell Bill "Who am I?," which happens to be one of Dolly's lines in "Triangle of Sadness" as the toilet manager-turned-captain Abigail.

The actress acknowledged she and Bill were fans of each other's work, and that she also got to meet "Euphoria" actor Colman Domingo whom she called "napakahusay at napaka-sweet na lalaki, napaka-adorable."

In a few days, Dolly will fly to London to attend the 2023 BAFTAs where she is nominated again for Best Supporting Actress, and she is hoping to attend the Academy Awards as "Triangle of Sadness" is up for three awards including Best Picture.

