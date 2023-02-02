'I'm not gonna lie and pretend': Dolly de Leon admits crying to missing out Oscars 2023 nomination

Dolly de Leon's performance in the Cannes-winning film "Triangle of Sadness" has earned her several acting nominations.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipina actress Dolly de Leon admitted to crying for a few days after missing out on what would have been a historic Oscar nomination for her role in Palme d'Or 2022 winner "Triangle of Sadness."

De Leon was being pegged to be nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category. Instead, the Academy nominated Angela Bassett for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Hong Chau for "The Whale," Kerry Condon for "The Banshees of Inisherin," and "Everything Everywhere All At Once" co-stars Jaime Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu.

In an intimate discussion held at the University Hotel of her alma mater the University of the Philippines - Diliman yesterday, De Leon recounted feeling emotional at not being nominated.

Dolly de Leon admits she initially cried for a few days upon learning she wasn't nominated for an Academy Award, but has now moved on and is fully supporting the Oscar nominees.

"Ang initial reaction ko talaga umiyak ako, nalungkot ako, I felt bad for about two to three days and after that okay na," De Leon admitted. "I'm not gonna lie and pretend okay lang sa akin na hindi na ako na-nominate noong time na 'yun."

De Leon said she felt bad after hearing so many people saying there was a chance of her being nominated and that ingrained in her mind, but she had moved on soon after.

"This is a game that we're all playing anyway, if you think about it, this awards thing... Ang ganda kung may recognition, may award, but at the end of the day sana the work speaks for itself," De Leon stated.

Dolly de Leon happily admits she has not decided yet what she will be wearing to the 2023 BAFTAs, where she is nominated for Best Supporting Actress.



She will be flying to London on February 16, a few days before the ceremony, and stay for a week.

The actress then showered her support for the nominated actresses, adding she has so much respect for each and every one of them.

BAFTAs and Oscars

In a few days, De Leon will be flying to London in the United Kingdom to attend the 2023 BAFTAs where she was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category alongside Bassett, Chau, Condon, Curtis, and Carey Mulligan from "She Said."

Asked if she has an outfit ready for the red carpet and ceremony, De Leon laughed and admitted she doesn't have one yet.

"I don't know yet what I'm wearing... swear, 'di ko sinasadya," De Leon shared. "I really have to wear a dress to know... hindi ko mai-imagine ang itsura ko until suot ko talaga, so I don't know yet."

Dolly de Leon tells @PhilstarNews she is hoping to be invited to the 95th Academy Awards, where "Triangle of Sadness" is up for three awards including Best Picture.

At the 2023 Golden Globes, where she was also nominated but lost to Bassett, De Leon wore a black leather corset gown with a chiffon strap designed by London-born Filipino designer Norman Rene De Vera, with rings over her matching black leather opera gloves.

De Leon told Philstar.com she is definitely hoping she gets to attend the 2023 Academy Awards in March as "Triangle of Sadness" is up for three awards, including Best Picture.

"Definitely hoping for that, gusto ko pumunta doon. Hinihintay ko lang talaga ano 'yung plan kasi 'yung totoo, hindi pa namin alam kung kasama kaming lahat," De Leon ended. "Yeah I want to go, gusto ko ma-experience!"

