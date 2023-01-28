What's your 'El Fili' starter pack? Klay goes back inside the book in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'Â 

^

What's your 'El Fili' starter pack? Klay goes back inside the book in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 4:39pm
What's your 'El Fili' starter pack? Klay goes back inside the book in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' 
Klay (Barbie Forteza) prepares to go back inside the novel of Dr. Jose Rizal in the hit historical portal fantasy series "Maria Clara at Ibarra."
MANILA, Philippines — This time, TV's Klay (Barbie Forteza) came prepared. Well, sort of, according to some fans and viewers of the hit historical portal fantasy "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

Spoilers ahead

At last night's cliffhanger episode, Klay has finally succeeded in going back in time, or more specifically, in 1800s when Dr. Jose Rizal's "El Filibusterismo" is set. 

Bent on saving her friends after learning of their fates at the end of "El Filibusterismo," Klay prepared a list of things that she would bring with her to the olden times. 

Contrary to the first episode where she only had her clothes on her back with her, this time, she brought with her 21st century items. These include cans of sardines, deodorant, toothpaste, flashlight, mobile phone, first aid kit and pairs of underwear. 

The latter two items are significant, as she found in the previous episodes that women in earlier times did not wear panties and bras. She had to sew her own when she was living inside the previous book. 

The first aid kit is another important item as she found out the tumultous times in the book where some of her friends, including Elias (Rocco Nacino) needed emergency medical assistance, which her nursing background could only do so much with the limited resources and technology during the Spanish colonial era in the country. 

Her "El Fili" starter pack might have looked full, but some fans of the show noted how she should have brought more items. 

If you're Klay, what would you have brought with you?

Here are some of the answers: 

RELATED: Last 4 weeks: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' writers reveal plot twist not in Rizal's novels

