Glaiza de Castro enjoys impromptu bridal shower from friends

MANILA, Philippines — Glaiza de Castro was feeling all the love after her friends threw a surprise bridal shower for the actress as her second wedding ceremony approaches.

In an Instagram Reel, Glaiza recounted her shock as she had initially expected to just hang out with her friend Vanessa.

"Pero ang saya kasing makita ulit kaming magkakasama. Dati kuwarto at cafe lang ang bonding natin ngayon kung saan saan na tayo nakakarating pero hindi parin tayo mawawala sa mga mahahalagang moments ng isa’t isa," Glaiza wrote in the caption.

Glaiza added that it still has not sunk in that she will be having another wedding ceremony this month, but nonetheless was grateful for her friends' efforts.

"Sobrang na appreciate at chini-cherish ko yung mga ganitong moments dahil oras ang pinakamainam na maibibigay mo sa tao kaya salamat mga sis," Glaiza ended.

The "Liway" actress first tied the knot with Irish businessman David Rainey last October 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Northern Ireland ala "Game of Thrones"; their second wedding will be held this time in the Philippines.

Glaiza shared then that she and David received a "Celtic blessing" and was considering having another wedding in her home country.

