Donny Pangilinan, Belle Mariano lead PMPC 35th Star Awards for TV honorees

MANILA, Philippines — The 35th Star Awards for Television is set to happen on January 28, 6 p.m., in Winford Manila Resort and Casino in Manila.

TV host-turned-politician Senator Raffy Tulfo and former actress Connie Angeles will lead this year’s honorees as recipients of the Excellence in Broadcasting Lifetime Achievement Award and the Ading Fernando Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.

Adding glitter to the night would be the presence of showbiz’s hottest tandems -- Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano and Kelvin Miranda and Mikee Quintos – who shall receive the German Moreno Power Tandem of the Year.

The 35th Star Awards for TV edition is led by the newly elected PMPC President Fernan de Guzman and his team. On hand to support the PMPC for this exciting awards night is JAMSAP Entertainment Corporation led by Jojo Flores and Maricar Moina. Frank Lloyd Mamaril directs the show.

Here are the list of nominees:

BEST TV STATION

A2Z

CNN PHILIPPINES

GMA 7

GTV

IBC 13

NET25

PTV 4

TV5

UNTV 37



BEST PRIMETIME TV SERIES

“Ang Iyo Ay Akin” (A2Z)

“First Yaya” (GMA 7)

“FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” (A2Z/TV5)

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” (A2Z/TV5)

“Init Sa Magdamag” (A2Z/TV5)

“La Vida Lena” (A2Z)

“Niña Niño” (TV5)

“Owe My Love” (GMA 7)

“Paano Ang Pangako?” (TV5)

BEST DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

“Ang Dalawang Ikaw” (GMA 7)

“Babawiin Ko Ang Lahat” (GMA 7)

“Bagong Umaga” (A2Z)

“Bilangin ang Bituin Sa Langit” (GMA 7)

“Primadonnas” (GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA MINI SERIES

“Agimat ng Agila” (GMA 7)

“Ang Daigdig Ko'y Ikaw“ (Net 25)

“GenZ” (TV 5)

“He's Into Her” (A2Z)

“I Can See You: High-Rise” (GMA 7)

“I Can See You: Love on the Balcony” (GMA 7)

“I Can See You: The Lookout” (GMA 7)

“I Can See You: Truly. Madly” (GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA ANTHOLOGY

“Magpakailanman” (GMA 7)

“Tadhana” (GMA 7)

“Wagas” (GTV)

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Erich Gonzales (La Vida Lena/ A2Z)

Heaven Peralejo (Bagong Umaga/A2Z)

Iza Calzado (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/TV5, A2Z)

Jodi Sta Maria (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/TV5, A2Z)

Lovi Poe (Owe My Love/GMA 7)

Maja Salvador (Nina Nino/TV5)

Sanya Lopez (My First Yaya/GMA 7)

Yam Concepcion (Init Sa Magdamag/A2Z)

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Carlo Aquino (La Vida Lena/A2Z, TV5)

Coco Martin (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV5)

Gabby Concepcion (First Yaya/GMA 7)

Gerald Anderson (Init Sa Magdamag/A2Z, TV5)

JC de Vera (La Vida Lena/A2Z, TV5)

JM De Guzman (Init Sa Magdamag/A2Z, TV5)

Kelvin Miranda (The Lost Recipe/GTV)

Noel Comia Jr. (Nina Nino/TV5)

Sam Milby (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/TV5, A2Z)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Agot Isidro (La Vida Lena/TV 5, A2Z)

Alexa Ilacad (Init Sa Magdamag/A2Z, TV 5)

Carmina Villarroel (Babawiin Ang Lahat/GMA 7)

Eula Valdes (Huwag Kang Mangamba/TV5, A2Z)

Janice de Belen (La Vida Lena /TV5, A2Z)

Lorna Tolentino (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV 5)

Maricel Soriano (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/A2Z, TV 5)

Pilar Pilapil (My First Yaya/GMA 7)

Sylvia Sanchez (Huwag Kang Mangamba/A2Z, TV 5)

Winwyn Marquez (Owe My Love/ GMA 7)

BEST DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR

Enchong Dee (Huwag Kang Mangamba/A2Z, TV 5)

Gardo Versoza (My First Yaya/ GMA 7)

Jaime Fabregas (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV5)

John Arcilla (Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV5)

John Estrada (Babawiin Ang Lahat/GMA 7)

Kristoffer Martin (Babawiin Ang Lahat/GMA 7)

Michael de Mesa (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV5)

Raymart Santiago (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV5)

Raymond Bagatsing (La Vida Lena/TV 5, A2Z)

Richard Gutierrez (FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano/A2Z, TV5)

BEST SINGLE PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS

Bianca Umali (Sayaw Ng Buhay/Magpakailanman/GMA 7)

Jennylyn Mercado (Sa Kamay ng Fake Healer/Magpakailanman/GMA 7)

Kim Chiu (Pansit/MMK/A2Z)

Kyline Alcantara (Rape Victim Ikinulong/Magpakailanman/GMA 7)

Jaclyn Jose (Bekiry/Tadhana/GMA)

Jane de Leon (Doctor Hero/MMK) (A2Z)

Gelli de Belen (Beast Friend/Tadhana/GMA 7)

BEST SINGLE PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR

Arjo Atayde (Doctor Hero/Maalaala Mo Kaya /A2Z, TV5)

Francis Magundayao (Bible/Maalaala Mo Kaya/A2Z)

Joshua Garcia (Life's Sketch/Maalaala Mo Kaya/A2Z)

Mark Herras (I Married My Rapist Husband/Magpakailanman/GMA 7)

Nonie Buencamino- (Life's Sketch/ Maalaala Mo Kaya/A2Z, TV 5)

Martin del Rosario (The Lockdown Wife/Magpakailanman/GMA 7)

Nash Aguas (Bible/Maalaala Mo Kaya/A2Z)

Royce Cabrera (Masahista For Hire/Magpakailanman/GMA 7)

BEST NEW MALE TV PERSONALITY

Benedict Ramos (My Fantastic Pag-ibig: Ghosted/GTV)

Dave Duque (My Fantastic Pag-ibig: Invisiboi/GTV)

Elijah Canlas (Paano ang Pasko? /TV5)

Johnvic De Guzman (Owe My Love /GMA 7)

Kaloy Tingcungco (My Fantastic Pag-ibig: The Lucky One/GTV)

L.A. Santos (Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin/ A2Z, TV 5)

Renshie de Guzman (Huwag Kang Mangamba/A2Z, TV 5)

Ricci Rivero (Gen Z/TV5)

Sandro Muhlach (All Out Sundays/GMA 7)

Shido Roxas (Mr. Right/Wish Ko Lang/ GMA 7)

BEST NEW FEMALE TV PERSONALITY

Claire Castro (The Lost Recipe/GTV)

Anna Mabasa-Muhlach (Ang Daigdig Ko’y Ikaw/Net25)

Emma Tiglao (Mata Ng Agila/Net25)

Catriona Gray (Sunday Noontime Live/TV5)

Hasna Cabral (La Vida Lena/A2Z, TV5)

Pamela Prinster (All Out Sundays/GMA 7)

Elle Villanueva (My Fantastic Pag-ibig: Invisiboi/GTV)

Yesh Burce (The Lost Recipe/GTV)

Ella Cristofani (My Fantastic Pag-ibig: Ghosted/GTV)

Margaux Montana (Huwag Kang Mangamba/A2Z, TV5)

BEST PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAM

“Healing Galing” (UNTV)

“Imbestigador” (GMA 7)

“Laging Handa Public Briefing” (PTV 4)

“Wish Ko Lang” (GMA 7)



BEST PUBLIC SERVICE PROGRAM HOST

Edinell Calvario (Healing Galing/UNTV 37)

Martin Andanar and Rocky Ignacio (Laging Handa Public Hearing/PTV 4)

Mike Enriquez (Imbestigador/GMA 7)

Vicky Morales (Wish Ko Lang/GMA 7)

BEST COMEDY SHOW

“Daddy’s Gurl” (GMA 7)

“Kesaya Saya!” (Net 25)

“Pepito Manaloto” (GMA 7)

“Oh My Dad” (TV 5)

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Betong Sumaya (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

Boy 2 Quizon (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

Ian Veneracion (Oh My Dad/ TV 5)

Michael V (Pepito Manaloto/GMA 7)

Paolo Contis (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

Robin Padilla (Kesaya Saya!/Net 25)

Sef Cadayona (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

Vic Sotto (Daddy’s Gurl/GMA 7)

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Boobsie (Kesaya Saya!/Net 25)

Chariz Solomon (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

Manilyn Reynes (Pepito Manaloto/GMA 7)

Nova Villa (Pepito Manaloto/GMA 7)

Pilita Corales (Kesaya Saya!/Net 25)

Sue Ramirez (Oh My Dad/TV5)

Valeen Montenegro (Bubble Gang/GMA 7)

Vina Morales (Kesaya Saya!/Net 25)

BEST HORROR/FANTASY PROGRAM

“Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko” (GMA 7)

“My Fantastic Pag-ibig” (GTV)

BEST MUSICAL VARIETY SHOW

“Himig Ng Lahi” (Net 25)

“Letters and Music” (Net 25)

“Sunday Noontime Live” (TV 5)

“Young Once Upon A Time” (Net 25)

BEST VARIETY SHOW

“All-Out Sundays” (GMA 7)

“Happy Time” (Net 25)

“It’s Showtime” (A2Z, TV5)

“LOL” (TV5)

“The Boobay and Tekla Show” (GMA 7)

“Wowowin” (GMA 7)

BEST FEMALE TV HOST

Alex Gonzaga (LOL/TV5)

Amy Perez (It’s Showtime/A2Z, TV5)

Julie Anne San Jose (All-Out Sundays/GMA 7)

Karylle (It’s Showtime/A2Z, TV5)

Kim Chiu (It’s Showtime/A2Z, TV5)

Kitkat (Happy Time/Net 25)

Maine Mendoza (Eat Bulaga/GMA 7)

Regine Velasquez (ASAP Natin ‘To/A2Z, TV5)

BEST MALE TV HOST

Billy Crawford (LOL/TV5)

Gary Valenciano (ASAP Natin ‘To/A2Z, TV5)

Jose Manalo (Eat Bulaga/GMA 7)

Luis Manzano (ASAP Natin’To/A2Z, TV5)

Martin Nievera (ASAP Natin ‘To/A2Z, TV5)

Paolo Ballesteros (Eat Bulaga/GMA 7)

Piolo Pascual (Sunday Noontime Live /TV 5)

Robi Domingo (ASAP Natin ‘To/A2Z, TV5)

Vice Ganda (It’s Showtime/A2Z, TV5)

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM

“Aha” (GMA 7)

“Born To Be Wild” (GMA 7)

“Farm To Table” (GTV)

“Med Talk, Health Talk” (CNN Philippines)

“Pinas Sarap” (GMA News TV)

“Unlad: Kaagapay Sa Buhay” (Net 25)

BEST EDUCATIONAL PROGRAM HOST

Drew Arellano (Aha/GMA 7)

Dr. Dreddie Gomez (Med Talk, Health Talk/CNN Philippines)

Dr. Ferdie Recio and Dr. Nielsen Donato (Born To Be Wild/GMA 7)

JR Royol (Farm To Table/GTV)

Kara David (Pinas Sarap/GTV)

Robin Padilla (Unlad/Net 25)

BEST CELEBRITY TALK SHOW

“Helen's Kitchen” (TV5)

“Magandang Buhay” (A2Z, TV5)

“Mars Pa More” (GMA 7)

“Moments” (NET 25)

“Profile” (CNN Philippines)

“Sarap ‘Di Ba?” (GMA 7)

BEST CELEBRITY TALK SHOW HOST

Camille Prats, Iya Villania (Mars Pa More/GMA 7)

Carmina Villarroel, Cassy Legaspi, Mavy Legaspi (Sarap ‘Di Ba?/GMA 7)

Gladys Reyes (Moments/Net 25)

Helen Gamboa (Helen's Kitchen/TV5)

Jolina Magdangal, Karla Estrada, Melai Cantiveros (Magandang Buhay/A2Z, TV 5)

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM

“Brigada” (GTV)

“CNN Philippines Presents” (CNN Philippines)

“I –Witness” (GMA 7)

“Reporter’s Notebook” (GMA 7)

“The Atom Araullo Special” (GMA 7)

“Tunay Na Buhay” (GMA 7)

BEST DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM HOST

Atom Araullo (The Atom Araullo Special/GMA 7)

Kara David (Brigada/GTV)

Maki Pulido, Jun Veneracion (Reporter’s Notebook/GMA 7)

Pia Arcanghel (Tunay Na Buhay/GMA 7)

Pinky Webb (CNN Philippines Presents) (CNN Philippines)

Raffy Tima, Howie Severino, Atom Araullo, Kara David, Sandra Aguinaldo (I-Witness/GMA 7)

BEST MAGAZINE SHOW

“Good News Kasama Si Vicky Morales” (GTV)

“I Juander” (GTV)

“Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” (GMA 7)

“Rated Korina” (TV 5)

BEST MAGAZINE SHOW HOST

Jessica Soho (Kapuso Mo Jessica Soho/GMA 7)

Korina Sanchez-Roxas (Rated Korina/TV5)

Susan Enriquez and Cesar Apolinario (I Juander/GTV)

Vicky Morales,Bea Binene,Love Anover, Maey Bautista, Jay Arcilla (Good News Kasama Si Vicky Morales/GTV)

BEST NEWS PROGRAM

“24 Oras” (GMA 7)

“Balitaan” (CNN Philippines)

“Balitanghali” (GTV)

“Frontline Pilipinas” (TV5)

“PTV News Tonight” (PTV 4)

“Saksi” (GMA 7)

“State Of The Nation” (GTV)

BEST MALE NEWSCASTER

Aljo Bendijo (Sentro Balita / PTV 4)

Arnold Clavio (Saksi/GMA 7)

Atom Araullo (State of the Nation) (GTV)

Ivan Mayrina (24 Oras Weekend/GMA 7)

Joee Guilas (PTV News Tonight/PTV 4)

Raffy Tima (Balitanghali/GTV)

Vic Lima (Mata ng Agila/Net 25)

BEST FEMALE NEWSCASTER

Connie Sison (Balintanghali/GTV)

Cheryl Cosim ( Frontline Pilipinas/TV 5)

Jessica Soho (State Of The Nation/GTV)

Pia Arcanghel (24 Oras Weekend/GMA 7)

Pia Hontiveros (News Night/CNN Philippines)

Pinky Webb (Balitaan/CNN Philippines)

Vicky Morales (24 Oras/GMA 7)

BEST MORNING SHOW

“Good Morning Kuya” (UNTV 37)

“Pambansang Almusal” (Net 25)

“Rise and Shine Pilipinas” (PTV 4)

“Unang Hirit” (GMA 7)

BEST MORNING SHOW HOST

Arnold Clavio, Connie Sison, Susan Enriquez, Nathaniel Cruz, Lyn Ching-Pascual, Suzie Entrata- Abrera, Ivan Mayrina, Lhar Santiago, Mariz Umali, Love Anover (Unang Hirit/GMA 7)

Daniel Razon, Angela Lagunzad, Angelo ‘Diego’ Castro III, Rheena Villamor, Barba-Cabodil-De Vera, Dr. Joseph Lee and Dr. Bong Santiago (Good Morning Kuya/UNTV 37)

Dianne Querrer, Gab Bayan, Audrey Gorriveta (Rise and Shine/PTV 4)

Earlo Bringas, Phoebe Publico, Kristel Fesalbon, Genesis Gomez, Wej Cudiamat (Pambansang Almusal/Net 25)

BEST PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM

“CNN’s Sport’s Desk” (CNN Philippines)

“In Exchange with Rico Hizon” (CNN Philippines)

“On The Record” (CNN Philippines)

“Open For Business” (Net 25)

“Politics As Usual” (CNN)

“Sa Ganang Mamamayan” (Net 25)

“The Source” (CNN Philippines)

BEST PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAM HOST

Andrei Felix (CNN’s Sport’s Desk/CNN Philippines)

Pinky Webb (The Source/CNN Philippines)

Rodante Marcoleta, Gen Subardiaga (Sa Ganang Mamamayan/Net 25)

Ruth Cabal (On The Record/CNN Philippines)

Pia Hontiveros (Politics As Usual/CNN Philippines)

Caesar Vallejos (Open For Business/Net 25)

Rico Hizon (In Exchange with Rico Hizon/CNN Philippines)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

“Glow Up” (GTV)

“Loving What You Do” (GTV)

“Taste Buddies” (GTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW HOST

Dianne Medina (Loving What You Do/GTV)

Solenn Heussaff, Gil Cuerva (Taste Buddies/GTV)

Winwyn Marquez, Thia Thomalla, Michelle Dee (Glow Up/GTV)

BEST TALENT SEARCH PROGRAM

“Sing-Galing” (TV5)

“Tagisan Ng Galing” (Net 25)

“The Clash” (GMA 7)

BEST TALENT SEARCH PROGRAM HOST

Imelda Papin, Marco Sison, Vina Morales, Marcelito Pomoy(Tagisan ng Galing/Net 25)

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz (The Clash/GMA 7)

Randy Santiago, K Brosas, Donita Nose (Sing-Galing/TV5)

BEST CHILDREN SHOW

“Anong Say Nyo?” (Net 25)

“Artime” (Net 25)

“Be Brighter” (Net 25)

“Kid Kwento” (Net 25)

“Talents Academy” ( IBC 13)

BEST CHILDREN SHOW HOST

Anastacia Paronda, Candice Ayesha Paronda,Madisen Go, Gracelle Joace Jimenez, Sedrick Ganolon (Talents Academy/IBC 13)

Sally Lopez (Be Brighter/Net 25)

Albert (Anong Say Nyo?) (Net 25)

Sally Lopez (Kid Kwento/Net 25)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SPECIAL

“Mukha ng Pandemya” (PTV 4)

“Paalam PNoy” (CNN Philippines)

PMPC elects new set of officers

It's an overwhelming vote for both veteran showbiz writer-reporters Fernan de Guzman and Mell Navarro as president and vice president, respectively, of The Philippine Movie Press Club, Inc. (PMPC) for the year 2023.

The successful face-to-face election took place on January 13, 2023, at the PMPC headquarters in Quezon City.

De Guzman and Navarro are joined by the new set of officers and board members, namely: Jimi Escala (Secretary), Mildred Bacud (Assistant Secretary), Boy Romero (Treasurer), Lourdes Fabian (Assistant Treasurer), Eric Borromeo (Auditor), Leony Garcia and Glen Sibonga (Public Relations Officers); with Joe Barrameda, Roldan Castro, Rodel Fernando, John Fontanilla, Rommel Placente, and Francis Simeon as board members.

Founded in the late 1960s, the PMPC is known as the pioneer group of entertainment press in Philippine showbusiness. It is currently composed of entertainment columnists and editors from various media outlets such as newspapers, magazines, radio showbiz talk shows, and online blog sites.

The organization behind the staging of the annual Star Awards for Movies, Music and Television, the star-studded and much-awaited showbiz events in the country, the PMPC also holds various events such as medical missions for the entertainment press and acting workshops for newbie actors and actresses, among others.

The newly elected PMPC administration is set to embark on new meaningful projects and collaborations with other organizations.

