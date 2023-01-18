^

'Asia's best': Tito Sotto to open VST recording studio

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 18, 2023 | 10:14am
Former Senator Tito Sotto
Tito Sotto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Comedian and former Senator Tito Sotto is set to open the VST recording studio. 

In his Instagram account, Tito posted a photo of himself in the studio. 

"VST recording studio opening soon," he captioned the post. 

In another post, Tito showed the state-of-the-art facility. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"Asia’s Best coming soon," he wrote in the caption. 

Before entering politics, Tito has been known as an actor and one of the founding members of the popular '70s band VST & Company. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

VST is known for songs "Ipagpatawad Mo," Tayo'y Magsayawan," "Disco Fever," "Awitin Mo at Isasayaw Ko," and "Ikaw Ang Aking Mahal," to name a few. 

Tito also composed the song "Magkaisa," an anthem used in the 1986 People Power Revolution.  

