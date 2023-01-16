^

Health And Family

Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome third baby

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
January 16, 2023 | 5:26pm
Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome third baby
Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris and their children, Jean Michel and Anielle Micaela, welcome the newest addition to their family, Jean-Luc.
Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris announced the birth of their third child, Jean-Luc, yesterday.

The couple posted on their respective Instagram accounts about their good news. 

The photos feature their own precious time with their newly born baby boy as well as photos of their other children, Jean Michel and Anielle Micaela, adoring their youngest sibling. 

Danica shared how "surreal" it was for her delivering her third child during a "safe and smooth delivery." 

The former cager, meanwhile, prayed that he will be able to raise his children well. He also used the hashtag, #9.3sibaby. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Marc Pingris (@jeanmarc15)

RELATED: It's another boy for Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris

DANICA SOTTO

MARC PINGRIS
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
XBB.1.5, the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant yet
2 days ago

XBB.1.5, the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant yet

By Daniel Lawler | 2 days ago
The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, the most transmissible COVID-19 subvariant so far, is spreading quickly across the United...
Health And Family
fbtw
Invest in self-care: 10 things to stop doing this year
3 days ago

Invest in self-care: 10 things to stop doing this year

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Yoga expert and book author Clara Day Herrera encourages Filipinos to invest in self-care this new year. 
Health And Family
fbtw
Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break
3 days ago

Selena Gomez back on Instagram after years-long break

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Actress-singer Selena Gomez has returned to Instagram after taking a self-imposed break from the app that lasted more...
Health And Family
fbtw
Asthma study sparks debate about safety of cooking with gas
3 days ago

Asthma study sparks debate about safety of cooking with gas

By Daniel Lawler | 3 days ago
New research that links cooking with natural gas to around 12% of childhood asthma cases has sparked debate about the health risks...
Health And Family
fbtw
Most long COVID-19 symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases &mdash; study
4 days ago

Most long COVID-19 symptoms clear up in a year for mild cases — study

4 days ago
Most symptoms from long COVID-19 clear up within a year for people who had mild initial infections, a large Israel study...
Health And Family
fbtw
The health benefits of Turmeric
5 days ago

The health benefits of Turmeric

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
Part of the ginger family, Turmeric is a common spice and ingredient in curry powder.
Health And Family
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with