Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris welcome third baby

Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris and their children, Jean Michel and Anielle Micaela, welcome the newest addition to their family, Jean-Luc.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris announced the birth of their third child, Jean-Luc, yesterday.

The couple posted on their respective Instagram accounts about their good news.

The photos feature their own precious time with their newly born baby boy as well as photos of their other children, Jean Michel and Anielle Micaela, adoring their youngest sibling.

Danica shared how "surreal" it was for her delivering her third child during a "safe and smooth delivery."

The former cager, meanwhile, prayed that he will be able to raise his children well. He also used the hashtag, #9.3sibaby.

