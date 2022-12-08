Darren Espanto's height reveal surprises K-pop group ENHYPEN

MANILA, Philippines — K-pop group ENHYPEN were caught by surprise after learning about the height of Filipino singer Darren Espanto, who was a guest performer for their recent Fun Meet in Manila.

The relatively young group consisting of Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki were in the Philippines courtesy of the 10th anniversary of beauty brand BYS, and their event was held at the Araneta Coliseum last weekend.

Darren documented on his Instagram account the group rehearsing onstage, later posting a photo of himself with the seven members.

Videos of Darren and ENHYPEN getting ready for the said photo went viral after the members appeared surprised to see how tall the singer was, particularly members Ni-ki, Jake, and leader Jungwon.

The three members glanced at Darren's Prada boots to see if he had any insoles, though it's safe to say they hardly made a difference since Darren later shared he stands at six feet tall after online searches for his height spiked.

Ironically, in a media press conference prior to their event last Saturday, ENHYPEN joked that Ni-Ki grew taller since their debut two years ago — though it appears not as tall as Darren.

.@ENHYPEN @ENHYPEN_members tell @PhilstarNews @PhilstarShowbiz their growth since their debut can be seen in their music and performances, joking that they’ve also gotten more handsome and that Ni-ki had gotten taller. #ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/r353GtqEI4 — Kristofer Purnell (@kjpurneII) December 3, 2022

In the same press conference, Philstar.com asked ENHYPEN what was the biggest development they've seen since their debut, and what changes they've personally seen in themselves.

The group, through a translator, said that they've developed their skills musically as touring artists and — much to the amusement of the people in the room — visually through being more handsome and good-looking.

ENYPHEN will return to the Philippines in February 2023 for a two-day concert, this time, in Mall of Asia Arena.

RELATED: ENHYPEN hopes to be as influential as ‘role model’ BTS