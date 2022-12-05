Ruffa Gutierrez, Ciara Sotto get candid over their ex John Lloyd Cruz

MANILA, Philippines — If there is one thing that is common for actress Ruffa Gutierrez and Ciara Sotto, it is their former flame, actor John Lloyd Cruz.

The two had a good laugh when they were asked about the actor, who they both had a relationship with at different times in their lives.

“Malapit na,” Ciara said when she and Ruffa were asked by the press if they had ever talked about the actor. This is according to the column of Salve Asis published on Pilipino Star Ngayon.

The two were in the press conference for the launch of their ALLTV show "Mhies on a Mission" (M.O.Ms).

“Wala, hindi kasi, jusko lumang kwento na ‘yun. Nauna pa ata si Ciara parang 20 years ago na ata ‘yun,” Ruffa interjected.

Ciara first dated John Lloyd in the early 2000s. They broke up in 2005 after two years of relationship.

Ruffa, meanwhile, admitted her secret romance with the actor in the TV5 show "Paparazzi Showbiz Exposed." She said they started dating in March 2009 and ended in February 2010. It all started when they worked on the set of the 2008 adaptation "I Love Betty La Fea."

Apart from their brief conversation about their common ex, Ruffa and Ciara also shared how they lived in the same neighborhood and how Ruffa is a fan of Helen's, Ciara's mom, crab garlic dish.

Ciara said she is not seeing anyone, while Ruffa has been linked to former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista. John Lloyd is reportedly dating artist Isabel Santos.

RELATED: Isabel Santos hits red carpet with John Lloyd Cruz in dress made from leftover materials