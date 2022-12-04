^

Entertainment

White Christmas is 80 years old

SOUNDS FAMILIAR - Baby A. Gil - The Philippine Star
December 4, 2022 | 12:00am
White Christmas is 80 years old
The first secular holiday song to become a massive seller was composed by the Jewish Russian immigrant Irving Berlin, whose songs make up a big chunk of the Great American Songbook. He could not read music but he also wrote the likes of True Love, Always, Cheek to Cheek, Puttin’ on the Ritz, There’s No Business Like Showbusiness, God Bless America and many others.

White Christmas, the first secular holiday song to become a massive seller, is now 80 years old. And we are still singing it and feeling its lyrics while dreaming of spending the Holidays amidst snow-covered landscapes.

White Christmas was composed by the Jewish Russian immigrant Irving Berlin, whose songs make up a big chunk of the Great American Songbook. He could not read music but he also wrote the likes of True Love, Always, Cheek to Cheek, Puttin’ on the Ritz, There’s No Business Like Showbusiness, God Bless America and many others.

White Christmas was first recorded by the famous actor and influential song artist Bing Crosby in 1942. Among his memorable films were Going My Way, The Country Girl, High Society and White Christmas, the movie. He pioneered the simple ballad style that came to be known as easy listening. Modern pop music owes a lot to Crosby.

Berlin wrote White Christmas as part of the soundtrack of the movie Holiday Inn, which starred Crosby and another would be legend Fred Astaire. It was initially regarded as simply an incidental song what with the movie having a big hit in Be Careful It’s My Heart. But then, it proved irresistible to everybody and later won the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 1943.

There was also the question of White Christmas not being “holy” like the usual carols of the time. But then, the song expressed something that resonated with families coping with absences because of World War II. Soldiers stationed in the battlefront were longing for the Christmases spent with their loved ones that they remember. That was the main sentiment expressed by White Christmas.

Thanks to White Christmas, we now have I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Blue Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, The Christmas Song, Feliz Navidad, even All I Want for Christmas is You, alongside Silent Night, O Holy Night, The First Noel, It Came Upon a Midnight Clear, O Little Town of Bethlehem and many that have been handed down to us across many generations.

Because of the success of White Christmas, a story about Crosby’s most difficult performance is still often repeated. During WWII, he did an outdoor show in December in France to entertain soldiers. He had a hard time holding back his tears while singing White Christmas in front of 100,000 teary-eyed GIs. The next day, those young men headed off to the Battle of the Bulge. Many of them lost their lives in that fight.

That is how White Christmas has been all these years. A song of longing. Very sad, but also so touching and as it has been proven, so enduring. I do believe that only somebody who has never had to shovel through a driveway lost under two feet of snow to get out of the house, still genuinely believes in a Christmas that is white. But it is a dream and admit it, snow so pure and white looks beautiful and because it comes in wintertime, also so Christmasy.

The Crosby version of White Christmas is estimated to have already sold over 50 million physical copies. If the other versions are included in the count, the figure could reach over a hundred million. Definitely more if we add in the digital platforms. It now ranks No. 9 in the Billboard Holiday Chart surrounded by songs that would never have happened if White Christmas never came along.  Here is the list:

All I Want for Christmas is You by Mariah Carey; Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee; Jingle Bell Rock by Bobby Helms; The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on a Open Fire) by Nat King Cole; Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives; Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano; It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams; and Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow by Dean Martin.

CHRISTMAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

Roderick Paulate sentenced to up to 62 years in jail for graft

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedian Roderick Paulate has been found guilty by the Sandiganbayan on one count of graft and nine counts of falsification...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

AJ Raval posts photo after Ogie Diaz claimed she gave birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
A day after actor and talent manager Ogie Diaz reported that AJ Raval gave birth to her baby with Aljur Abrenica, the sexy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 14 hours ago
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 Fernanda Pavisic lost her title after making offensive comments toward fellow candidates to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?
Exclusive

Claudine Barretto undergoes surgery, to reunite with Diether Ocampo?

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actor Diether Ocampo said he’s ready to reunite for a project with former love team partner Claudine Barretto.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reacts&nbsp;to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

'Karla Estrada gave me Shades': Darryl Yap reacts to Kris Aquino's Ninoy Aquino tribute

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Controversial director Darryl Yap said that it was actress Karla Estrada, not TV host Kris Aquino, who gave him "Shades....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford&rsquo;s success in Europe

Coleen Garcia willing to give way for Billy Crawford’s success in Europe

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Fresh as ever, you would never guess that Coleen Garcia-Crawford does it all in her household and when it comes to mothering....
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9, Greyhoundz&rsquo;s Reg Rubio reminisce about their humble beginnings

Gloc-9, Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio reminisce about their humble beginnings

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Rapper Gloc-9 and rap metal band Greyhoundz’s Reg Rubio looked back on their humble beginnings as they celebrated their...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Arcilla says HBO is helping market 'On The Job: The Missing 8' for Oscars 2023
Exclusive

John Arcilla says HBO is helping market 'On The Job: The Missing 8' for Oscars 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Award-winning actor John Arcilla shared that HBO is helping the Philippine entry to the 95th Academy Awards or Oscars...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Dahil statesides na kami': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan renew marriage vows&nbsp;

'Dahil statesides na kami': Ai-Ai delas Alas, Gerald Sibayan renew marriage vows 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Ai-Ai delas Alas is a picture of a happy bride anew as she and her husband of five years, Gerald Sibayan, renewed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer

'Transformers' goes primal in the '90s for 'Rise of the Beasts' trailer

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Paramount has released the trailer for the latest installment of the "Transformers" franchise, which takes inspiration from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with