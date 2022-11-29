Salome introduced, Padre Salvi finally meets Klay in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

Klay (Barbie Forteza) and Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino) in a tension-filled scene in last night's episode of "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

MANILA, Philippines — Last night's episode of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" left more questions and expectations with the introduction of Salome, the reappearance of Lucia, and Padre Salvi finally knowing who Klay is.

The episode, "Gulong ng Kapalaran," refers to more than the popular Spanish game, Rueda, shown last night. It signals that the show is finally rolling toward more exciting and darker turn of events.

After last Friday's cliffhanger episode where viewers were left wondering for two nights how Klay (Barbie Forteza) will react to Padre Salvi's (Juancho Trivino) slap, they were relieved to see that the show's heroine will not be silenced by the prayle's stinging hand.

When Salvi was about to slap her again, she responded by threatening to out him as a peeping tom to Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) and her friends who were bathing by the stream. The Spanish friar left Klay in anger and frustration.

After this, Klay and Maria Clara again had a discussion on women empowerment and equality. Klay even mentioned how the Spanish redefined the once empowered Filipinas during the pre-Hispanic era.

Among the nice surprises were Lucia's (Chai Fonacier) reappearance and the introduction of Salome (Rain Matienzo).

Part of the revolutionary movement that aims to free the Philippines from the Spanish colonizers, Lucia convinces Elias (Rocco Nacino) to join their cause. Elias was hesitant because of his beloved Salome. Lucia gave him time to think about their proposal.

Salome has always been an interesting character to readers of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere." Salome and Elias were supposed to have a dedicated chapter for them but Rizal, according to historians, had to omit it in his final copy due to financial constraints.

With her introduction, and not just Elias mentioning her in passing, will their unfinished love story somehow be finished and fleshed out? How will it affect Elias' role in the revolution and in the life of Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo)?

OMG ELIAS AND SALOME!!! MCI IS GOING TO GIVE US THE DELETED/MISSING CHAPTER IN NOLI!!!#MCIGulongNgKapalaran | David Licauco pic.twitter.com/eJ8RV1N8uY — Dems????????? ??????? ??? ??????? ??? (@baijingtings_) November 28, 2022

Yesterday's episode again ended in an exciting scene where Salvi accosted the friends of Maria Clara and Klay intervening his physical abuse.

The group was having fun by playing the Rueda, a game where they use a "trumpo" (top) and ask a sundry of questions. When Salvi saw them playing it, he went out lashing that it was an evil game and started slapping Maria Clara's friends who were nearest him. Their parents, including powerful men such as Ibarra and Fidel (David Licauco), could only stand for fear of repercussion from the all-powerful Spanish friar.

Ibarra being calm and reminded Klay to stop to ease the tension between her and PS & there's Fidel at the back looking like he would throw a punch. But they can't do more aside from being like this because PS is more powerful than them. #MCIGulongNgKapalaran pic.twitter.com/IPrl9RoL0p — ?? (@archive08_) November 28, 2022

Klay did not just let it happen and she went in and stopped Salvi from further hurting the women. Salvi finally recognizes Klay when Ibarra mentioned her name to warn her not to aggravate the situation. Salvi and Klay had met a couple of times in previous episodes but Salvi did not know her name. He was only aware of her as Ibarra's assistant, thus, placing Klay as among his enemies, just like how he sees Ibarra.

Tension ensued when Salvi accused Klay of being an "erehe," to which Ibarra was quick to defend that she is not. During the Spanish colonial period, anyone accused of being an "erehe" (heretic) or someone who has a different set of beliefs other than the ones taught by the church, were met with severe punishment that includes imprisonment.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

I DO understand how Fidel & Ibarra cannot defend& protect Klay, but for the love of heavens I can't hide my frustrations. It shows how powerful colonizers are& how oppressed we were. It's ducking depressing. More so while seeing these two can't make a move.#MCIGulongNgKapalaran — ???????? (@katalinakkim) November 28, 2022

The relief on his face while looking at the love of his life ????? !! Are we going to see their unfinished love story??? #MCIGulongNgKapalaran

Elias at Salome @nacinorocco pic.twitter.com/vHipxUE7Kj — ` dani ? (@taebleroneee) November 28, 2022

loving this mc² conversation! i'm glad they were both able to clear things up by having a good conversation. this is the sign of a mature and long-lasting friendship!#MCIGulongNgKapalaran

Julie Anne San Jose | @MyJaps pic.twitter.com/mrhMgPP3zY — rain???? (@japsyray) November 28, 2022

LUCIA IS ONE BADASS WOMAN#MCIGulongNgKapalaran #klaybarra

Barbie Forteza | Dennis Trillo pic.twitter.com/fEbvGWz8tu — jewel ? klaybarra (@monsieuribarra) November 28, 2022

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" tells the story of a 21st century nursing student named Klay who is transported into the world of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere." It airs weeknights after "24 Oras" on GMA-7.

