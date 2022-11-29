^

Salome introduced, Padre Salvi finally meets Klay in 'Maria Clara at Ibarra'

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 3:18pm
Klay (Barbie Forteza) and Padre Salvi (Juancho Trivino) in a tension-filled scene in last night's episode of "Maria Clara at Ibarra."
MANILA, Philippines — Last night's episode of "Maria Clara at Ibarra" left more questions and expectations with the introduction of Salome, the reappearance of Lucia, and Padre Salvi finally knowing who Klay is. 

The episode, "Gulong ng Kapalaran," refers to more than the popular Spanish game, Rueda, shown last night. It signals that the show is finally rolling toward more exciting and darker turn of events.

After last Friday's cliffhanger episode where viewers were left wondering for two nights how Klay (Barbie Forteza) will react to Padre Salvi's (Juancho Trivino) slap, they were relieved to see that the show's heroine will not be silenced by the prayle's stinging hand.

When Salvi was about to slap her again, she responded by threatening to out him as a peeping tom to Maria Clara (Julie Anne San Jose) and her friends who were bathing by the stream. The Spanish friar left Klay in anger and frustration. 

After this, Klay and Maria Clara again had a discussion on women empowerment and equality. Klay even mentioned how the Spanish redefined the once empowered Filipinas during the pre-Hispanic era. 

Among the nice surprises were Lucia's (Chai Fonacier) reappearance and the introduction of Salome (Rain Matienzo). 

Part of the revolutionary movement that aims to free the Philippines from the Spanish colonizers, Lucia convinces Elias (Rocco Nacino) to join their cause. Elias was hesitant because of his beloved Salome. Lucia gave him time to think about their proposal. 

Salome has always been an interesting character to readers of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere." Salome and Elias were supposed to have a dedicated chapter for them but Rizal, according to historians, had to omit it in his final copy due to financial constraints. 

With her introduction, and not just Elias mentioning her in passing, will their unfinished love story somehow be finished and fleshed out? How will it affect Elias' role in the revolution and in the life of Crisostomo Ibarra (Dennis Trillo)? 

Yesterday's episode again ended in an exciting scene where Salvi accosted the friends of Maria Clara and Klay intervening his physical abuse. 

The group was having fun by playing the Rueda, a game where they use a "trumpo" (top) and ask a sundry of questions. When Salvi saw them playing it, he went out lashing that it was an evil game and started slapping Maria Clara's friends who were nearest him. Their parents, including powerful men such as Ibarra and Fidel (David Licauco), could only stand for fear of repercussion from the all-powerful Spanish friar. 

Klay did not just let it happen and she went in and stopped Salvi from further hurting the women. Salvi finally recognizes Klay when Ibarra mentioned her name to warn her not to aggravate the situation. Salvi and Klay had met a couple of times in previous episodes but Salvi did not know her name. He was only aware of her as Ibarra's assistant, thus, placing Klay as among his enemies, just like how he sees Ibarra. 

Tension ensued when Salvi accused Klay of being an "erehe," to which Ibarra was quick to defend that she is not. During the Spanish colonial period, anyone accused of being an "erehe" (heretic) or someone who has a different set of beliefs other than the ones taught by the church, were met with severe punishment that includes imprisonment. 

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

"Maria Clara at Ibarra" tells the story of a 21st century nursing student named Klay who is transported into the world of Dr. Jose Rizal's "Noli Me Tangere." It airs weeknights after "24 Oras" on GMA-7. 

RELATED: 'Maria Clara at Ibarra' viral 'rehas' scene puts spotlight on women's plight, equal rights

Philstar
