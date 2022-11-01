Celebrities mourn Danny Javierâ€™s death

^

Celebrities mourn Danny Javier’s death

Maridol Ranoa-Bismark - Philstar.com
November 1, 2022 | 4:00pm
OPM icon Danny Javier
Danny Javier via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — A pall of gloom hangs over the local entertainment industry with the passing of Danny Javier, one third of the iconic The Apo Hiking Society, yesterday at age 75.

In its Instagram post, award-winning group The CompanY sent “tight hugs to Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo (surviving members of APO).” The CompanY added that the APO “helped build OPM (Original Pilipino Music) to what it is now. Your legacies are cemented for the ages. Thank you Danny."

Ice Seguerra posted, “Rest in peace, Danny. Thank you for the beautiful songs you left us.”

Another veteran singer, Dulce (Dulce Inang Mandirigma on Facebook) said, “My loyal friend, it’s been a while since we’ve talked… but I keep in my heart all the time your admonitions and reminders that even behind the chaos and darkness I face, we must cross the river, face the ground without fear, for ever. The beginning of righteousness and truth is our weapon."

Dulce also posted a video of Javier interpreting the last song he wrote. It touched on death and the source of his writing talent. Javier considered it his early Christmas gift to viewers. "Thank you so much dear friend and brother. Let’s take a rest…” she added. 

Film director Joey Javier Reyes said: “We joked each other by claiming we were long lost cousins. He was always one to argue… and laugh. He was one to think on his own, never swayed by opinions. His was the voice that sang the music of a generation. His was the music that shall be eternal, embedded by our culture. Mission accomplished, Sir. Have a safe trip home to the waiting arms of our Father, Pinsan. You shall be missed as you are so loved.”

Lea Salonga’s Facebook post read, “Rest in peace, Tito Danny Javier. Thank you for all your beautiful music.”  

Senator JV Ejercito cast aside political differences and said, “Definitely one of the music industry’s icons as member of the APO Hiking Society. 'Di man kakulay sa pulitika ang APO, 'di natin mapagkakaila ang kanilang kontribusyon sa larangan ng musika.”

