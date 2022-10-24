^

Zeinab Harake admits breaking Skusta Clee's studio, calls for him to man up

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 24, 2022 | 5:09pm
Zeinab Harake and Skusta Clee
Skusta Clee, Nice Print Photography via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Vlogger Zeinab Harake admitted to breaking her ex-boyfriend, Skusta Clee's studio in a live video on October 23 as a response to entrepreneur Wilbert Tolentino's allegations against her.

"Sinira ko 'yung studio niya. Totoo. Bakit? Pera ko 'yun," Zeinab said. 

The vlogger then addressed the rapper by his real name, Daryl.

"Pera ko 'yun, Daryl. Lahat ng resibo nandito. Lahat ng ginastos ko sa'yo (puts up a notebook). Sa mga music videos, parts ng sasakyan mo, sa buong PC (personal computer) mo. Lahat ng damit mo, lahat 'yan ako," the vlogger said in the 56-minute video while holding up a notebook that detailed her said expenses. 

She reacted to Tolentino's revelation that she broke the rapper's studio. 

"Sinira ni Zeb ang buong studio. Lahat ng file winarak niya. 'Yan na lang 'yung pangkabuhayan ni Daryl. Hindi niya naisip na lahat dinamay niya," Tolentino was heard saying on his 20-minute YouTube vlog titled "Ang Rebelasyon."  

"Daryl, ilabas mo 'yung bayag mo. Magpakalalalake ka," Harake said. 

Zeinab repeated her plea for Tolentino that the latter should have reached out to her in private. They used to be collaborators on their respective social media channels until the issue broke out. 
 
"Mamshie (Tolentino), sana kinausap mo ako ng maayos. Hindi po para sa inyo ang post ko. Kung tinamaan kayo, kasalanan n'yo 'yun. Hindi 'yun para sa inyo," said Zeinab. 

WATCH: Zeinab Harake goes live as response to Wilbert Tolentino's vlog

Earlier in the video, Zeinab said that her private post, which prompted Tolentino to react, was not meant for him. 

"Mamshie, tama na. Tama na ito. Kausapin niyo ko. Hindi 'yun ginaganito niyo ko dito. Mukha tayong tanga o. Ang ingay o. Gusto niyo pinagpye-pyestahan tayo? Hindi na tama 'to e. Maging matured naman tayo. Pinipinili ko na 'yun dahil nanay na ako," Zeinab said. 

In the end, she put the blame of her current controversy to her ex-partner. 

"Daryl, sa'yo lahat nanggaling ito. Lahat ng nangyari [unintelligible] sa buong buhay ko, wala akong ibang sisisihin kung hindi ikaw. Ikaw lang. Alam mo 'yan. Diyos na bahala at alam ng diyos kung sino dapat karmahin dito," she ended.  — Video from Celebrity Story YouTube channel

