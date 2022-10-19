'We have much to learn': Jinggoy Estrada clarifies plan to ban Korean dramas, foreign shows

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Jinggoy Estrada expounded further on his statement that he once considered banning Korean dramas and other foreign-made content, and better support local projects.

At a hearing for the 2023 budget of the Film Development Council of the Philippines yesterday, Estrada claimed that local actors are losing their jobs because Filipinos support Korean shows and actors.

"'Pag patuloy tayo nagpapalabas ng Korean telenovela, ang hinahangaan ng ating mga kababayan ay itong mga Koreano at nawawalan ng trabaho at kita ‘yung ating mga artistang Pilipino,” Estrada said.

The senator then admitted he considered banning international entertainment content, and that very talented Filipino artists should be given more presence.

In a post on his official Facebook account, Estrada said his initial statement "stems from frustration," calling the local entertainment industry as "at best, barely surviving."

"While we are only too eager and willing to celebrate South Korea’s entertainment industry, we have sadly allowed our own to deteriorate because of the lack of support from the moviegoing public," wrote Estrada.

The senator also said he wished the zealousness of Filipinos in patronizing foreign artists can be reflected for local artists, again reiterating their world-class talent.

Estrada let it known he had nothing against the success of South Korean entertainment — recently seen in the blossoming of projects like "Parasite" and "Squid Game" — and admitted that Filipinos have a lot to learn from them.

"Pero huwag naman nating kalimutan at balewalain ang trabaho, ang mga pinaghirapan at angking likha ng ating mga kapwa Pilipino," Estrada repeated, pointing out that South Korea’s success originates from their love of country.

