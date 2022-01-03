

















































 
























'Don't abuse that love': Maxene Magalona shares cryptic post amid split rumors with Robby Mananquil
 


Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
January 3, 2022 | 9:51am





 
'Don't abuse that love': Maxene Magalona shares cryptic post amid split rumors with Robby Mananquil
Maxene Magalona and Robby Mananquil exchanged "I do's" in Boracay on January 11, 2018. 
Saab Magalona-Bacarro via Instagram
 


MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maxene Magalona sparked rumors of allegedly splitting with husband, model and musician Robby Mananquil, after dropping her married name and unfollowing him on Instagram.


In a series of Instagram posts, Maxene shared about her solo trip to ring in the new year in Boracay to "heal."


"The ocean is my potion," she said in one post with a quote that said, "Spending time by the sea can improve mood levels and genuinely make one feel more alive. Time by the ocean leaves you feeling awakened and cleansed – physically, emotionally and spiritually. The combination of sun, sea and sand is the most natural and easily accessible form of therapy available to us as human beings.”


It came with the hashtags "#healing," "#naturalhealing" and "#healyoursoul."


 








 


"Soul feeling low? Then you gots (sic) to go solo," she said in another post.


"This is where God steps in. By surrendering to the Divine and trusting that God will help you heal your soul, things will start falling into place and you will begin finding your own true, authentic alignment," she added.


 








 


In her Instagram stories from yesterday to today, Maxene shared a quote card saying, "A Saguittarius will love you unconditionally(,) just don't abuse that love."


 






Maxene shared posts in her Instagram stories from yesterday to today. One of the posts said that spending time by herself in nature helped her "cleanse and protect my energy even more." In another post, the actress, a Sagittarius, said that "A Sagittarius will love you unconditionally(,) just don't abuse that love."

Maxene Magalona via Instagram stories, screenshots








 


In another post, she enumerated what she claimed as "11 signs you lack personal boundaries," which included having "toxic relationships."



 








 


Niether Maxene nor Robby has confirmed the alleged breakup, but the daughter of Pia Magalona and late rapper-actor Francis Magalona pleaded the public to stop inquiring about her personal life.


"Actors are human beings too. Even if our job entails us to be in the limelight, it doesn’t mean that we owe our private stories to the public," she said.


She assured her fans, however, that she is "happy" and "at peace" amid the speculations.


"If you’re wondering why I am happy and at peace, it’s because I strengthen my connection to God everyday. I even sing to Him when I’m overflowing with gratitude," she shared.


"Don’t come to my page for gossip. Come to my page for God."


It can be recalled that Maxene tied the knot with Mananquil in a beachfront ceremony in Shangri-La resort in Boracay on January 11, 2018.


