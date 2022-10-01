Dominic Roco arrested in Quezon City drug bust with 4 others

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Dominic Roco and four other individuals were arrested during a drug buy-bust operation in Quezon City in the early hours of October 1, 2022.

Police were looking for a certain Reynaldo Sanchez, who was among the people caught in the operation in Barangay Holy Spirit.

The search was conducted by members of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Holy Spirit Police Station (PS14) sometime after midnight, arresting the suspects in a townhouse.

Among the items confiscated by the police were 15 grams of alleged shabu and 10 grams of alleged marijuana.

They will be charged for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Roco is the son of actor Bembol Roco and the twin of actor Felix Roco. His film credits include "Liway" and "I'm Drunk I Love You."

