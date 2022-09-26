Bea Alonzo begins acting journey in GMA via Start-Up Ph

As always, Bea is committed to play Dani and narrate the character’s trials and triumphs in the local adaptation of the hit KOrean series. ‘It’s my first time that I’m working with (most of) them,’ says the actress about her new collaborators. ‘I’m always on my toes, trying to let them feel, na alam mo yun na OK akong ka-trabaho and also I try to always be the best version of myself... now that I’m restarting, mas ini-enjoy ko yung every moment.’

MANILA, Philippines — Although her contract with GMA was signed and sealed last year, Bea Alonzo’s journey as a Kapuso actress will officially commence tonight through Start-Up Ph with Alden Richards as her leading man.

As always, the actress gives her heart to play Dani and commits to narrate the character’s trials and triumphs in setting a business idea in motion. The quirky dreamer Dani will be seen to chart a new chapter personally and professionally.

“Hindi naman fear, siguro challenge,” answered Bea when asked about her thoughts that, in some way, she is starting a “new career” at GMA in a recent grand press conference for the network’s latest primetime show, “…hindi naman fearful (I’m not fearful), siguro ang kaibahan nang nag-uumpisa ako (the only difference now to when I was starting) was before you wanted to prove a lot of things and of course, I was in my teenage years. So, mas takot ka pa sa sasabihin ng ibang tao tungkol sa’yo (I was afraid of what people might say about me). Now that I’m in my 30s. I care less about that and (I care) more about what’s going to make me happy.”

What makes her happy, if one may add, is to continue that calling to delight audiences and make them reflect on their lives through the roles Bea plays.

“I have an adjustment period, it’s the first time that I’m working with them,” said the actress about working on a set with new collaborators. “I’m always on my toes, trying to let them feel, na alam mo yun na OK akong ka-trabaho and also I try to always be the best version of myself in front of them and also para sa trabaho ko (in my work)… now that I’m restarting (or starting anew), mas ini-enjoy ko yung every moment, unlike dati na minsan nagkakaroon ng shadow of fear and pressure. Ngayon parang mas i-ne-enjoy ko siya, now that I have a second chance to start again, now I know how to enjoy.”

Enjoying every moment is a lesson she has also learned from Alden, who portrays Tristan-Good Boy, in the drama series. “He’s very playful on set and seems to set the tone, yung happy lang (the happy atmosphere),” said Bea. “Kadalasan kasi may pagka-serious type ako (I’m usually the serious type) when it comes to work. What I have learned from him is you don’t have to take so many things too seriously, na minsan pwede ka rin mag-enjoy (and that sometimes, you’re allowed to enjoy). That’s what I’ve learned from him.”

Bea’s Dani will be part of Sandbox Ph, a place that nurtures the skills of would-be entrepreneurs and CEOs and helps make their ideas feasible.

“It’s easy to dream but we need people who will help us,” said Alden. “I believe that Sandbox is a tool for Filipinos, who aspire to be somebody, and gives them the guidance to make their dreams come true.” The actor added that Bea is a good pressure on him and everyone because “she makes an effort and gives her 100-percent every taping day. It’s a good pressure on us and sobrang galing makisama.”

Alden had an early glance and experience of it when he and she worked for an endorsement, shot in Bangkok years ago. “Parang four hours straight ata kami nag-usap, hindi kami nauubusan ng topic. Ganun pa rin, ganun din dito,” said he. “I’m sure, me and the rest of the cast are proud that we have a Bea Alonzo in this show.”

The actress felt happy, very thankful and flattered when hearing those words from Alden. “I can say that I feel the same about him because he was like my welcoming committee at GMA,” said she. “He is close to everyone, the staff and artists.”

Asked about what it’s like to be working with directors Dominic Zapata and Jerry Sineneng, she said, “With direk Jerry, we’ve worked many times before. Siguro siya yung parang comfort blanket ko sa set. Kilalang-kilala na niya ako, kumbaga lahat naman tayo ay may mga bad days and good days. He knows how to handle me kahit ano pang day yan (He knows me very well. All of us have bad and good days. He knows how to handle me regardless of the day).”

She added, “With direk Dom, sobrang saya sa set (we had fun on set). Ang saya lang, the energy is also different, parang party niya lagi, he makes sure that you’re OK. You’re well-taken care of. You know that if you’re in his set, (things) will be energetic, na magiging maganda yung araw.”

And the day has come to relish the hard work Bea, Alden, the ensemble cast and the production-creative team have put into the Philippine adaptation of the 2020 hit Korean drama. Their work unfolds weeknights after Lolong.