'Gimik' girls Judy Ann Santos, G Tongi, Mylene Dizon reunited

Judy Ann Santos, G Tongi and Mylene Dizon bumped into each other while having their hair done.

MANILA, Philippines — "Pang emergency gimik." This is one of the popular lines in the theme song of the 1990s youth-oriented show "Gimik," and Giselle "G" Tongi had a deja vu when she found herself crossing paths with Judy Ann Santos and Mylene Dizon in a salon.

The former actress and VJ posted her memorable encounter with her co-stars on her Instagram account.

"Pang emergency gimik! New do’ thanks to @jingmonis Lovely surprise seeing my OG’s @officialjuday @missmylenedizon," she wrote.

Tongi was having her hair done by renowned hair stylist Jing Monis when she saw Judy Ann and Mylene.

The former actress has been residing in United States and currently serves as the executive director of FilAm Arts, an organization dedicated to helping the cause of Filipino-American artists in the United States.

Judy Ann and Mylene, meanwhile, continue to grace Philippine TV and movie screens with their various projects. Judy Ann also has a popular YouTube channel that focuses on her cooking.

"Gimik" was a weekend show that starred then up-and-coming stars that include the three actresses. All three were paired in a love team and portrayed the roles of Dianne (Judy Ann), Gina (G) and Melanie (Mylene) who were paired with Ricky (the late Rico Yan), Gary (Diether Ocampo) and Brian (Bojo Molina), respectively.

