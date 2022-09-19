^

Entertainment

'So proud of you': Marjorie Barretto backs Julia amid Dennis Padilla statement

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 4:58pm
'So proud of you': Marjorie Barretto backs Julia amid Dennis Padilla statement
Marjorie Barretto and Julia Barretto
Marjorie Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto stood by daughter Julia after her ex-husband Dennis Padilla issued a now deleted statement questioning Julia’s interview with Karen Davila. 

In her Instagram account, Marjorie posted a photo of Julia, saying that she’s proud of her daughter. 

“Dearest Jul, I LOVE you with the kind of love that you can trust. Love that you can depend on, and the kind that will protect you and never betray you,” Marjorie wrote. 

“Maybe you need to hear this today… I am so proud of you, Juli. I am so blessed to be able to call you my child. Here we go again, back in our family bubble shutting off the noise outside. Only choosing to be grateful for the good things that is in front of us. Remeber Jul, God is all knowing,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by marjbarretto (@marjbarretto)

In a now deleted Instagram post, Dennis said he worked hard for his family back then.

“Nung malakas pa ako kumita at maliit pa kyo... Kanino ba naubos lahat? Sa inyo... Kasi gusto ko maginhawa ang buhay nyo,” he said. 

“14 times kami lumipat ng bahay... Tama julia... Sino ba nagbabayad ng paglipat... Ako yun!!!!” he added. 

Dennis took offense when Julia said she couldn't turn to her own father when things get tough. 

“Ako ang dapat takbuhan mo julia.... I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin... Sobra kayo... Ano etong mga kwento mo kay karen??” he said.

RELATED: 'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

DENNIS PADILLA

JULIA BARRETTO

MARJORIE BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Talent manager Ogie Diaz reacted to Toni Gonzaga's performance shown on the recently launched channel, ALLTV. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe 2022 reveals date, venue;&nbsp;confirms moms, wives can join

Miss Universe 2022 reveals date, venue; confirms moms, wives can join

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 9 hours ago
Also, after the widespread rumors on the expanded eligibility of future Miss Universe candidates, Miss Universe Organization...
Entertainment
fbtw
Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend

Richard Gomez advises daughter Juliana not to pick someone like him for boyfriend

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Though he does not intervene on his daughter's love life, actor Richard Gomez only advised Juliana to pick a boyfriend who...
Entertainment
fbtw
Eraserheads members confirm reunion concert on December 22

Eraserheads members confirm reunion concert on December 22

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads will be finally reuniting for a grand concert on December 22 in SMDC...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vic, Pauleen & Tali Sotto star as &lsquo;themselves&rsquo; in family sitcom

Vic, Pauleen & Tali Sotto star as ‘themselves’ in family sitcom

By Pat-P Daza | 19 hours ago
Last Sept. 4, the new sitcom Love, Bosleng and Tali premiered on NET25.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'I will love her forever': Markus Paterson on Janella Salvador giving him the 'best gift in life'

'I will love her forever': Markus Paterson on Janella Salvador giving him the 'best gift in life'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Actor Markus Paterson reiterated his stand on not dating anyone from the entertainment industry after he received backlash...
Entertainment
fbtw
Marian reveals 5 toddler &lsquo;expert tips&rsquo; as Sixto turns 3
Sponsored
Marian reveals 5 toddler ‘expert tips’ as Sixto turns 3
3 hours ago
Entertainment
fb tw
Julia Barretto shows Japanese-inspired house, dispels rumors it was a gift

Julia Barretto shows Japanese-inspired house, dispels rumors it was a gift

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 hours ago
Julia Barretto showed off her Japanese-inspired house that she said was the product of her life savings she had been keeping...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vhong Navarro to post bail after Taguig court issues warrant of arrest

Vhong Navarro to post bail after Taguig court issues warrant of arrest

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
Taguig Metropolitan Court released the warrant of arrest against Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro for acts of lasciviousness filed...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

'Sobra kayo': Dennis Padilla reacts to Julia Barretto's Karen Davila interview

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Comedian Dennis Padilla reacted over daughter Julia Barretto's interview with Karen Davila. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with