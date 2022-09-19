'So proud of you': Marjorie Barretto backs Julia amid Dennis Padilla statement

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Marjorie Barretto stood by daughter Julia after her ex-husband Dennis Padilla issued a now deleted statement questioning Julia’s interview with Karen Davila.

In her Instagram account, Marjorie posted a photo of Julia, saying that she’s proud of her daughter.

“Dearest Jul, I LOVE you with the kind of love that you can trust. Love that you can depend on, and the kind that will protect you and never betray you,” Marjorie wrote.

“Maybe you need to hear this today… I am so proud of you, Juli. I am so blessed to be able to call you my child. Here we go again, back in our family bubble shutting off the noise outside. Only choosing to be grateful for the good things that is in front of us. Remeber Jul, God is all knowing,” she added.

In a now deleted Instagram post, Dennis said he worked hard for his family back then.

“Nung malakas pa ako kumita at maliit pa kyo... Kanino ba naubos lahat? Sa inyo... Kasi gusto ko maginhawa ang buhay nyo,” he said.

“14 times kami lumipat ng bahay... Tama julia... Sino ba nagbabayad ng paglipat... Ako yun!!!!” he added.

Dennis took offense when Julia said she couldn't turn to her own father when things get tough.

“Ako ang dapat takbuhan mo julia.... I defended you pero nagalit pa kayo sa akin... Sobra kayo... Ano etong mga kwento mo kay karen??” he said.

