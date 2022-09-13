JV Ejercito denies he's the senator who allegedly impregnated chief of staff

In this March 7, 2019 photo, Sen. JV Ejercito speaks at the Kapihan sa Senado forum.

MANILA, Philippines — Senator JV Ejercito denied speculations that he's the one who allegedly impregnated his chief of staff.

Ejercito replied to a social media user’s allegation in his Twitter account.

“Hahaha tahimik ka ata @jvejercito. Busy mag settle sa nabuntis mong chief of staff? Lol," Twitter user King posted on Twitter.

Ejercito then replied to the tweet, asking the Internet user to be responsible.

A big lie!



Wag kayo gumawa ng istorya dahil may asawa po ang tao.



Nanahimik kami ang nagtatrabaho wag kami idamay sa ganyang chismis.



Be responsible. — JV Ejercito (@jvejercito) September 13, 2022

"A big lie! Wag kayo gumawa ng istorya dahil may asawa po ang tao. Nanahimik kami ang nagtatrabaho wag kami idamay sa ganyang chismis,” Ejercito commented.

“Be responsible,” he added.

There's a buzz recently that a senator allegedly impregnated his chief of staff. Some Internet users speculated that such rumor was the cause of the alleged split between Senator Chiz Escudero and actress Heart Evangelista. But a column by Pilipino Star Ngayon's Salve Asis denied that Chiz was the senator. Escudero and Heart have not spoken about the issue as of press time.

