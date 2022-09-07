Markus Paterson denies physical assault claims following alleged breakup with Janella Salvador

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Markus Paterson denied accusations that he laid his hands on Janella Salvador that allegedly caused their breakup.

In his Twitter account, Markus said he saw tweets circulating about the issue.

"Saw some tweets circulating. FACT: I have NEVER, and WILL never lay my hands on a woman," he said.

"My parents raised me right. I’ll address the rest on the podcast," he added.

saw some tweets circulating.

FACT: I have NEVER, and WILL never lay my hands on a woman. My parents raised me right. I’ll address the rest on the podcast. — Markus (@markusrpaterson) September 5, 2022

Janella's interview with Ogie Diaz resurfaced on social media. In the interview, Janella said that she has trauma of being around drunk men.

It can be recalled that prior to Markus, Janella ended her relationship with actor Elmo Magalona over physical assault allegations.

Related: Janella breaks silence

Janella recently revealed in her interview with Bernadette Sembrano that she is now a "single mom."

She was asked what was the most recent "battle" she fought for.

"Being a single mom! Talagang ilalaban ko 'yun. At the end of the day, alam kong kaya ko naman siya," she replied.

Related: 'Strong, independent': Janella Salvador says she's a 'single mom'

Markus, meanwhile, shared an advice to young stars not to date someone who is also in showbiz.

“Kung may lessons ako sa mga relationships ko, never to date someone in the industry, bro,” he said.

“Huwag niyo i-cut iyan, seryoso ako diyan,” he added.

RELATED: 'Never date someone in the industry': Markus Paterson shares lessons from past relationship