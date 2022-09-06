^

Iya Villania admits making the first move on Drew Arellano

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 6, 2022 | 2:34pm
Drew Arellano and Iya Villania
PSN / File

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Iya Villania spilled the beans on how she and husband Drew Arellano got together by admitting it was she who made the first move.

In the premiere episode of the couple's podcast "Life with the Arellanos," the two shared how they met on the former GMA-7 show "Click" after some brief introductions.

Drew shared that he first had a crush on Iya when he saw her in a TV commercial, finding her beautiful, sophisticated, and mature, only to see she also had a giddy personality while on the set of "Click."

"Siguro it was [the] age difference which was probably the reason why I started to like you. You were mature and past the landian stage," Iya said, adding that it was her who flirted with Drew.

The two even recalled that at first, Drew was trying to set up their co-star Sid Lucero with Iya, as he, too, found her attractive, but she was scared of getting too close to him.

"I guess that was when I had to face my truth that I actually liked you," Iya said, amid all the kind efforts Sid made including getting her different kinds of cheesecakes.

Fast forward a couple of months to a different taping, the two knew they liked each other, and during a private moment together, it was Iya who attempted to start their first kiss.

“I thought I could kiss you because I thought you’d kiss me back, but you didn’t. In fact, he got turned off because he was like, ‘This girl’s aggressive,'” Iya recounted much to Drew's laughter.

The two would have more kissing moments but have no proper label for their relationship, leading to Iya confronting Drew about it during a car ride.

"I told him I just wanted to know where we are and he was like 'I'm glad you asked because I think I'm ready,'" Iya recalled which elicited laughter from Drew. "Sino ang babae sa aming dalawa?! Please tell me sino!"

The couple agree their story is unique and their relationship was never a secret from their families and the showbiz industry.

Iya and Drew tied the knot in 2014 after dating for nearly a decade and have four children together — Primo, Leon, Alana, and most recently, Astro, born last June.

