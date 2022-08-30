^

Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 10:30am
Sunshine Cruz's boyfriend Macky Mathay meets ex Cesar Montano
Cesar Montano meets Macky Mathay in his daughter's 18th birthday
Sunshine Cruz via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Cesar Montano has met his ex-wife Sunshine Cruz's current boyfriend Macky Mathay at the recent 18th birthday of Sunshine and Cesar's daughter Sam.

In Sunshine's Instagram account, Cesar and Macky were seen shaking each other's hands. 

Sunshine, Macky, Cesar, and Cesar's partner Socorro Angeles, were also seen in a photo together with Sam, Chesca and Angelina. 

In a separate post, Sunshine expressed her joy of reuniting with Cesar with their three daughters. 

“In God’s perfect time always,” Sunshine said. 

Teresa Loyzaga, mother of Cesar's actor son Diego Loyzaga, also expressed her delight for the reunion in the comments section of Sunshine's post. 

“No words can explain. Nothing is impossible. Prayers are heard so never cease!” Teresa said.

Cesar and Sunshine's marriage was annulled in 2018. 

