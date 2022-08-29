^

Entertainment

Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 11:16am
Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement
Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde
Maine Mendoza via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde shared more information about their engagement a month after the proposal. 

In Maine's Instagram account, Arjo said that he planned to propose to Maine earlier but it was postponed because of family matters. 

Arjo also revealed that the day he planned to propose was on the day Maine tweeted, "Arjo cutie."

"She tweeted Arjo cutie today," Arjo said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

"Ah today?" Maine replied.

"Yeah, July 28, 2013," Arjo replied.

"See, mas alam mo pa," Maine said.

Arjo said that July 28 is a significant day for their relationship. 

"This is the day I met her also, July 28, 2018. And now I proposed July 28, 2022."

Maine said Arjo treated her as a princess. 

"The way he loves and cares for me parang sobra and sometimes I really ask the Lord what have I done to deserve this kind of love," she said.

"I've always prayed to find a man whose gonna love me for who I am, then you came."

RELATED: Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde now engaged

ARJO ATAYDE

MAINE MENDOZA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

Ai-Ai Delas Alas bares 'secret life' while living in California

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Comedienne and actress Ai-Ai Delas Alas has come clean about the "secret life" she lives while she is in California,...
Entertainment
fbtw
AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Sexy actress AJ Raval made her first public appearance at the special screening of her film "Sitio Diablo" yesterday following...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto says mom Marjorie approves sexy role in 'Expensive Candy'

Julia Barretto says mom Marjorie approves sexy role in 'Expensive Candy'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto revealed that she got an approval from her mother Marjorie and her family for doing the sexy film “Expensive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose's heart in a good place, says Gary V

Julie Anne San Jose's heart in a good place, says Gary V

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Di Ka Akin" is a pop ballad about closure and new beginnings, but the song does not necessarily reflect Julie Anne San Jose's...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film

'I have so much respect for them': Julia Barretto immersed with sex workers for new daring film

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto has found new admiration for sex workers after she immersed in the red light district of Angeles City,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

'I needed the work': Johnny Depp on surprise appearance at MTV VMAs 2022

By Jan Milo Severo | 55 minutes ago
Hollywood actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at MTV's Video Music Awards 2022.
Entertainment
fbtw
Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

Blackpink performs, Lisa scores historic win at MTV VMAs 2022

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 hour ago
Blackpink looked smashing in their black outfits with pink accents while performing "Pink Venom" while rapper Lisa scored...
Entertainment
fbtw
Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review

Of family and territorial space: 'Beast' review

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
"Beast" is a parallel story of a father trying to ensure the safety of his family during a safari trip gone awry, and a parent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Barefaced beauty: Miss England 2022 finalist is first makeup-free contestant&nbsp;

Barefaced beauty: Miss England 2022 finalist is first makeup-free contestant 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Melisa Raouf was getting second looks when she decided to go makeup-free, a first in Miss England's 94-year history.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kayla Rivera back to recording original music

Kayla Rivera back to recording original music

By Leah C. Salterio | 13 hours ago
Wicked was the first musical that theater actress Kayla Rivera watched on Broadway. Hearing the lead Elphaba who sings the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with