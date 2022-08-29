Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde share more details about engagement

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde shared more information about their engagement a month after the proposal.

In Maine's Instagram account, Arjo said that he planned to propose to Maine earlier but it was postponed because of family matters.

Arjo also revealed that the day he planned to propose was on the day Maine tweeted, "Arjo cutie."

"She tweeted Arjo cutie today," Arjo said.

"Ah today?" Maine replied.

"Yeah, July 28, 2013," Arjo replied.

"See, mas alam mo pa," Maine said.

Arjo said that July 28 is a significant day for their relationship.

"This is the day I met her also, July 28, 2018. And now I proposed July 28, 2022."

Maine said Arjo treated her as a princess.

"The way he loves and cares for me parang sobra and sometimes I really ask the Lord what have I done to deserve this kind of love," she said.

"I've always prayed to find a man whose gonna love me for who I am, then you came."

