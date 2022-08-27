^

Gary V says 'ASAP,' 'All-Out Sundays' help each other through healthy competition

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 11:39am
Gary Valenciano or Gary V said a healthy competition is okay so both "ASAP" (below) and "All-Out Sundays" (above) will always put out their best show every Sunday.
Gary Valenciano, All-Out Sundays, ASAP via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Gary Valenciano relishes the healthy competition between his Sunday noontime show, "ASAP" and its longtime rival, "All-Out Sundays." 

While acknowledging there is indeed competition between these two shows, the seasoned multi-hyphenate actually named a particular singer who he said has been his competitor for the longest time. 

"I'll share you a competition that kept me on my toes for many years. It wasn't station affiliation. It was this guy named Martin Nievera. He was forever my competitor," said Gary at last week's launch of his duet with Julie Anne San Jose titled "Di Ka Akin." 

The singer-songwriter pondered on how their competition came to be when they have been singing different genres over the years. 

"Now, the thing is, I mean, he's a balladeer and I do a lot of upbeat songs and people would compare us all the time. And even if we were different, it was a kind of competition that brought out the best in us," Gary said. 

In a similar way, Gary said that he can see why there persists the notion about competition between the two Sunday musical variety shows. By having two shows with similar themes, it cannot be helped that their respective productions and cast will be on their toes all the time. 

"It's important that there is a healthy competition, otherwise, we get lax, we get overconfident, we can sit back and settle with, 'Okay na 'yun,'" he said. 

Julie Anne agreed, adding that there is no pressure to surpass anyone because all noontime shows have one goal — that is to bring out the best in their performances. 

"I don't care what anybody says, but at least in my heart, I'm not in 'ASAP' to show who's better. I'm in 'ASAP' to be at my best. And if we, in a subconscious way do that to the other artists in 'AOS,' that means we're actually helping each other without even knowing it," Gary said. 

