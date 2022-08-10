Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda trends anew

MANILA, Philippines — A video of Cherie Gil's emotional apology to Vice Ganda in 2014 resurfaced online after the veteran actress' death.

It can be recalled that Cherie called out Vice in 2013 following his "I-Vice mo ako sa Araneta" concert after he made fun of some personalities.

“To Vice Ganda: you are one of those scums of the earth. Shame on the Filipinos who laugh at such insensitivity and tactlessness,” Cherie wrote on Twitter as reaction to Vice's concert prank.

But in the trending resurfaced video, Cherie can be seen impressed of Vice's performance in "It's Showtime" about equality. Cherie also thanked Vice for giving her the opportunity to know him.

“Thank you, Vice Ganda, so much for letting me get to know you today in the deepest most real sense, in your most honest being and for letting me to get to know you as a person through that song. You touch my heart,” Cherie said.

Vice then turned emotional as he told Cherie there is no need to ask for forgiveness since she is entitled to her own opinion.

During her emotional speech, Cherie also pondered on what legacy she would leave behind in her then over 35 years in showbiz.

"After 35 years in this business, what can I leave behind aside from my famous line in the movie?" she said.

"It is not the image, but the message to give, to inspire people."

The veteran actress passed away last August 5.

