Willie Revillame finds a new home in AMBS 2

Willie Revillame with his show, Wowowin Tutok to Win, to be aired on the new channel, Willie’s brand of entertainment and public service will be seen again on free TV.

MANILA, Philippines — To his legion of fans, Willie “Kuya Wil” Revillame and the show Wowowin Tutok to Win are perhaps one and the same. The persona and the platform, with or without the pandemic, continue to give inspiration, hope and entertainment to all and sundry. Whether broadcast on free TV or streamed via social media, audiences follow it.

The host and the program will carry on their signature public service and entertainment with a wider reach, now that Willie and his Wowowin have found a new home in AMBS Channel 2, the new network owned by the family of Manny Villar. The launch is in September.

“Halos araw-araw… pinag-iisipan namin kung ano ang magiging magandang programa, sino yung mga artista na dapat kuhanin na talagang makapagbibigay ng entertainment, yung magiging part mismo ng AMBS (Practically every day, we’ve been discussing the possible good line-up of programs and the artists, to be a part of AMBS, in providing entertainment),” said Willie, who spoke in the vernacular, during a recent virtual press conference that was also graced by the network’s president Maribeth Tolentino and general counsel lawyer TJ Mendoza, of establishing a new broadcast player from the ground up.

“Hindi lang they just go in and then, they go out… dapat ariin ninyo yung mga program nang kagaya ng ginawa ko (The artists should not just go in and then, they go out, they have to consider their programs their own like the way I run my show)… The important is they have to be involved… kasama mo yung mga staff mo, lahat, nakikipag-usap ka, dapat part ka ng programa dahil ikaw ang nakaharap sa kamera.”

The chosen hosts and performers of each AMBS 2 show are expected, as one could glean from Willie’s statements, to give their full commitment. He said, “110 percent, nandyan ang puso at iyong dedication sa trabaho (your heart and dedication to work should be there).”

The event also gave Willie the time to look back on how his program, with Wowowee as the initial title, had its beginnings in 2005 on ABS-CBN. Then, it transferred to TV5 and was renamed Willing Willie-Wowowillie, from 2010 to 2013. The show took a break and resurfaced in 2015 on GMA 7 with the name Wowowin.

Along these shifts were lessons about hosting and the know-how of managing and co-producing a show that Willie learned by heart. He was grateful to all the people that include executives from these networks who believed in his talent and potential. These broadcast experiences have somehow prepared him to be a key proponent of AMBS 2. As president Maribeth put it, Willie “is a very important partner… Sigurado naman na malaking tulong sa amin ni Willie (He is a big help to us).” As revealed in the presscon, Willie and Maribeth are taking on the responsibility to create and curate the channel’s programming and come up with quality programs. They range from educational and entertainment content for kids and the family, and a morning show for moms. Part of the process is figuring out which shows will be assigned from morning until evening.

Willie Revillame with (from left) AMBS general counsel lawyer TJ Mendoza and president Maribeth Tolentino.

“To be honest with you, wala pa kaming mga artista, kinakausap pa lang… nakikipag-usap pa sa mga artista, nakikipag-usap pa sa mga kumpanya na may mga talents (We have no artists yet. We’re still talking to stars and talent companies),” said Willie. “Ang lahat ng ito ay hindi mamadaliin (We’re not in a rush when it comes to accomplishing this).” This aspect rests on Willie’s shoulders since he has the showbiz connection. They would tap artists, who have no other commitments, and have inquired with Vic del Rosario of Viva. So far, Willie and Wowowin are the first talent and program of AMBS.

Soon, viewers will receive updates on the other programs and their respective hosts that will join AMBS. Even the timeslot of Willie’s show has yet to be finalized. The channel wants to come up with quality programs that audiences will watch and enjoy, said Maribeth.

Willie also took the time to announce that AMBS is open for hiring people to fill positions in its entertainment and news production and technical departments. Its talent pool will be a mix of familiar and new names. Since news plays a vital role in how viewers make sense of the goings-on in the society, people who will constitute and man the news and public affairs team are respected, credible and with no bias, as one could get from the conversations. The channel is also looking for veteran broadcasters and anchors and newbie reporters.

Asked about the overall image of AMBS, Maribeth, like most TV channels in the country, said it will be public service and entertainment. As for the latter, it will have game shows that viewers can participate in.

“It’s fun, pa-premyo, puro saya lang ito… it’s more of pagbibigay ng saya araw-araw (it’s more of bringing happiness every day),” said Willie. The channel will also put up a show and an office for those who want to showcase their talents in acting, singing and dancing.

As of now, AMBS is in the process of developing programs and creating a TV organization that brings public service and entertainment to Filipinos.