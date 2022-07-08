Gerald Santos shares wishlist after 16 years in showbiz

Gerald Santos’ ‘first Schengen territory concert’ in Vienna, Austria is available for streaming via Ticket2Me. Above photo: The singer-actor visits the Vatican City in between shows.

Gerald Santos recently went to Europe for a series of shows, with his “first Schengen territory concert” in Vienna, Austria streaming via Ticket2Me web player.

Held at the VHS Veranstaltungszentrum Paho and made possible by PERFUMO and Marion Garcia, the show also featured guest performances from Isabel Garcia, Michael Florendo, Jake Virtudazo and Voice of Germany quarterfinalist Mark Agpas. Tickets to the last day of online streaming are available at https://ticket2me.net/e/35020.

Incidentally, the 31-year-old is celebrating his 16 years in showbiz and he couldn’t be any more grateful for what he has accomplished so far in the industry. Since winning GMA 7’s Pinoy Pop Superstar back in 2006, he notched career milestones such as playing Thuy in the international production of Miss Saigon for its UK-Ireland tour, and in 2020, despite the pandemic situation where theaters were shuttered and gigs stopped, he won the Aliw award for Entertainer of the Year and Performer of the Decade award from Broadway World Philippines.

“I could not ask for more because I was able to have an achievement in the international scene through Miss Saigon. Of course, I still have a lot of dreams and hopes for my career. I’d love to have more hit songs and songs na makabuluhan. I’d love to have a legacy movie or more movies that are meaningful, because I’m into acting also,” Gerald told The STAR.

“And I will always give my best sa mga darating pa na performances and projects. But looking back, I’m just thankful for all the breaks I was given all these years. Sobrang blessed ako, I’m really thankful to God for everything and for my supporters, Team Gerald Santos, for not wavering in their love and support.”

Noticeably, Gerald was kept busy with “blessings” over the pandemic. Apart from making the “digital pivot” as well, like mounting his first online concert The Great Shift and taking the lead in the online musical I, Will: The Doc Willie Ong Story, he also had his first movie acting experience via Joel Lamangan’s Deception under Borracho Films and did two more.

“A few movies palang nagawa ko. Alam ko marami pa akong kakainin pagdating sa pelikula kasi ibang-iba. Napakadami kong natutunan kay direk Joel sa pag-gawa ko sa movie na Deception. First scene ko pa lang sa kanya, as we all know how he can be strict, talagang nasigawan niya ako, ‘Gerald, your acting is too big, this is not Miss Saigon, this is not theater, this is a movie.’ Na-tame naman niya agad ako… Bago natapos yung pelikula, he just tapped me on the shoulder (and said) very good, very good na teachable ka,” Gerald recalled.

Meanwhile, the singer is very happy that live events are resuming. But he’s moving forward with lessons from the last two years.

“Ang daming realizations over the pandemic because we were deemed as non-essentials. So, No. 1 (realization), di pala ako pwedeng umasa sa showbiz lang. These past two years, buti nalang may mga trabaho pa rin na pumasok, pero paano kung totally walang shows, how will I earn, my family still needs me, pinapaaral ko pa kapatid ko, I provide for my parents so napakahirap,” he said.

That’s why over the pandemic, he thought of multiple income sources such as going into the dog breeding business. He stressed though, “Sobrang bonus nalang talaga yung kikitain mo. Ultimately, yung pagmamahal at passion mo sa breed at sa aso, that should be the most important thing.”

Another business he’s studying about and seriously considering getting into is related to agriculture, specifically a chicken farm.

Gerald is doing another set of overseas gigs in December. He’ll be in London for a Dec. 10 show in Notting Hill and Scotland (Aberdeen and Edinburgh) on Dec. 17 and 18. “He might stay there until January or February to audition for some West End musicals,” his manager Rommel Ramilo said.