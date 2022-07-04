^

Second Imelda Marcos billboard called out

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 4, 2022 | 12:40pm
The second billboard was put up on  a foot bridge. It featured the same image of Marcos in red Terno and the same birthday message with grammatical error. 
MANILA, Philippines — A second billboard that contains the same image of former first lady Imelda Marcos caught the attention of "The Kingmaker" director Lauren Greenfield on July 3.

The American filmmaker called out the advertiser of the giant birthday billboard for Marcos on her 93rd birthday on July 2.

"Getting reports of a second copyright infringement in Manila that occurred yesterday as well. Same company involved dooh.ph," Greenfield tweeted.

She followed it up with an explanation on the copyright laws in the Philippines. 

"Copyright infringement laws in the Philippines are very serious, not to mention the impact that this could have on media companies wanting to use a billboard service that engages in such violations of other people's IP…" the director added. 

Digital-Out-of-Home (DOOH) Philippines released its statement of apology hours after Greenfield's first tweet. 

"First, we would like to sincerely apologize for using your 'Kingmaker' image for our billboards," the statement read.
 
It added: "We must confess that we were unaware of your copyright, and we appreciate that you brought the matter to our attention. Please be informed that as soon as we were made aware of the issue, we immediately took the greeting down. We take full responsibility for the mistake, and we are truly sorry." 

DOOH added that it is willing to "make it right" and has extended its services to Greenfield if she needs it in the future. 

DOOH has yet to release a new statement on Greenfield's latest tweet. 

The image was used in the official poster of Greenfield's award-winning 2019 documentary "The Kingmaker." 

