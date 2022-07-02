^

'The Kingmaker' director calls out use of Imelda Marcos image for copyright infringement

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 2, 2022 | 4:17pm
'The Kingmaker' director calls out use of Imelda Marcos image for copyright infringement
The billboard read "Happy 93th Birthday First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos."
MANILA, Philippines — "The Kingmaker" director Lauren Greenfield called out the use of Imelda Marcos' image on a huge birthday greeting billboard on the 93rd birthday of the former first lady.

"Clearly, whoever stole my image to wish Imelda Happy Birthday doesn’t understand copyright infringement," Lauren tweeted on July 2.

Imelda was born on July 2, 1929. Today marks her 93rd birthday as well as the return of her family to Malacañang after her son, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. was sworn in as the 17th president of the Republic of the Philippines on June 30.

Lauren tagged Institute Artist and its co-founder Matt Shonfeld. Established in 2009 and launched in 2010 as a media company, Institute Artist manages artists and also produces and distributes content globally.

The image was used in the official poster of the award-winning 2019 documentary film Lauren co-produced, wrote and directed.

In her succeeding posts, she called out a certain Alvin Carranza who she said is the owner of the LED billboard company.

"The owner of the offending LED billboard company is Alvin Carranza, a known Marcos apologist. Regardless of his political views, the media industry is not going to appreciate copyright infringement as it puts everyone’s IP (intellectual property) at risk of abuse. Bad business! dooh.ph," Lauren tweeted.

Apart from the call out, the billboard also earned the attention of eagle-eyed netizens for its glaring  error.

The billboard read "Happy 93th Birthday First Lady Imelda Romualdez Marcos."

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

Kris Aquino shares health updates during Marcos inauguration: Getting COVID-19, chemotherapy

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Just like Marcos Jr. who had his inaugural speech, Aquino also had a long written speech about her current condition, accompanied...
'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

'Huwag maarte': Lolit Solis reminds Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis called out Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo after she said she doesn’t want to work with...
Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

Priscilla, Lisa Marie Presley praise 'Elvis'; Elvis' last partner Linda cries foul for no mention

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Baz Luhrmann has been receiving congratulations for his take on Elvis Presley, but the response he considers the most...
Willie Revillame debunks viral AMBS station ID as fake

Willie Revillame debunks viral AMBS station ID as fake

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
?Television personality Willie Revillame has spoken out regarding a viral station ID for the Advanced Media Broadcasting...
Maroon 5 returning to Manila this December

Maroon 5 returning to Manila this December

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Pop band Maroon 5 will be coming back to Manila for the first time in over three years after adding a Philippine stop...
Kean Cipriano focuses on expanding OC Records

Kean Cipriano focuses on expanding OC Records

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
Amid this new chapter of his life as a solo artist, Kean Cipriano is focused on growing his music label OC Records, which...
MVP mum on TV5 and ABS-CBN partnership

MVP mum on TV5 and ABS-CBN partnership

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 17 hours ago
Metro Pacific Investments Corporation chairman, president and chief executive officer Manuel V. Pangilinan was mum on the...
Ella Cruz plays a member of the first family in film

Ella Cruz plays a member of the first family in film

By MJ Marfori | 17 hours ago
“Please be gentle.”
