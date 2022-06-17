^

Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 17, 2022 | 4:37pm
Gerald Anderson admits that marriage is already on his mind
Gerald Anderson and Julia Barretto

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson, who will next appear in the show "A Family Affair" has admitted that he is already thinking about the prospect of marriage.

Recently his girlfriend and fellow actor Julia Barretto appeared in an episode of “The Boy Abunda Talk Channel" where the titular host asked her how she would respond to a hypothetical proposal by Gerald, and she answered in the affirmative.

Gerald told Philstar.com that everything he is currently doing is in preparation for married life, "Mas malapit na ako doon."

Given his own hypothetical situation that Julia would be the one to propose to him, Gerald does not seem open to the idea.

"I believe that the guy should always propose, and the wedding day is all about your bride," the actor explained. "Kung ano ang gusto niya, kailangan niya, it's all about her."

Gerald does admit that the current generation is much more progressive, but reiterated that he leans toward the "old school" ways of proposing.

Jameson Blake, who stars as one of Gerald's brothers in "A Family Affair," agrees with his fellow actor who also adds that the entire idea of getting down on one knee is to give one's self to a person and to show they are the most important being in their lives.

For his part, Jameson says he has not thought marriage yet — joking that he doesn't even have a girlfriend — even though he is asked about it a lot, but shares he is focusing on getting to where he is now.

Gerad and Jameson will star alongside Ivana Alawi, Sam Milby and Jake Ejercito in "A Family Affair," which finally premieres on June 27 on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

RELATED: Julia Barretto says she would say yes if Gerald Anderson proposes

GERALD ANDERSON

JAMESON BLAKE

JULIA BARRETTO
