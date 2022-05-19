^

Entertainment

Julia Barretto says she would say yes if Gerald Anderson proposes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 19, 2022 | 6:13pm
Julia Barretto says she would say yes if Gerald Anderson proposes
Julia Barretto together with boyfriend Gerald Anderson
Julia Barretto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Julia Barretto opened up a bit further about her relationship with fellow actor Gerald Anderson, saying that she would say yes if the latter proposed to her in the next few months.

Julia recently appeared in an episode of “The Boy Abunda Talk Channel" where the titular host asked her the hypothetical scenario of a proposal by Gerald.

"Yes," Julia said, adding that she's not at all scared at the idea but rather excited and curious about it.

Related: Gerald Anderson gifts Julia Barretto her first Rolex

Earlier in the video, Julia told Boy that she always tells Gerald how lucky she is to be with someone who can guide her in life, "To ground me, put sense in my head... I can talk to him about anything. He puts everything into perspective for me."

Julia and Gerald went public about their relationship in March 2021. Later in August, Gerald told Boy in a different video that Julia is "the one" he would like to marry in the future.

In the same video about being open to a proposal, Julia reiterated her advice to her ex-boyfriend Joshua Dionisio not to have a girlfriend yet and enjoy single life; Julia and Joshua split in 2019, and two years later starred in the music video for Moira dela Torre's "Paubaya."

RELATED: Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

GERALD ANDERSON

JULIA BARRETTO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

'Naging kami eventually': Heart Evangelista gets candid about one-night stand experience

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she experienced a "one-night stand" but said that the guy eventually became...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

'Ayoko nang umasa': Laurenti Dyogi shares current mindset about ABS-CBN's non-renewal of franchise

By Marane A. Plaza | 2 days ago
TV and film director Laurenti Dyogi expressed in a recent press conference that he is not hoping anymore for the renewal...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

Julia Barretto to Josh Garcia: Basta huwag ka munang mag-girlfriend

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Julia Barretto reiterated her advice to ex-boyfriend Joshua Garcia not to be in a relationship and just enjoy being...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

'Bandang huli, respect': 'Uniteam' Andrew E, 'Kakampink' Pokwang cross path in Boracay

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
"Kakampink" Pokwang and "Uniteam" supporter Andrew E crossed paths in Boracay. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Johnny Depp grabbed Amber Heard by hair, hit her repeatedly &mdash; sister

Johnny Depp grabbed Amber Heard by hair, hit her repeatedly — sister

9 hours ago
Johnny Depp grabbed his then-wife Amber Heard by the hair and repeatedly struck her in the face during a heated...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Marvel signs deal to use name, likeness of Stan Lee in future projects

Marvel signs deal to use name, likeness of Stan Lee in future projects

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Marvel Studios has signed a 20-year licensing deal with Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment to use the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Channing Tatum to star in movie adaptation of children's book 'The One and Only Sparkella'

Channing Tatum to star in movie adaptation of children's book 'The One and Only Sparkella'

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
Actor Channing Tatum won't just sparkling back on the stage as he is set to produce and star in the film adaptation of his...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dr. Taylor Swift: 7 inspiring lessons from the pop star's commencement speech

Dr. Taylor Swift: 7 inspiring lessons from the pop star's commencement speech

By Marane A. Plaza | 5 hours ago
Taylor Swift, one of the biggest pop stars of this generation, proudly accepted her honorary doctorate in Fine Arts from...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Squid Game' creator says Season 2 won't be until 2023, 2024

'Squid Game' creator says Season 2 won't be until 2023, 2024

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
Netflix's smash hit Korean series "Squid Game" has already been confirmed for second season, but its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk...
Entertainment
fbtw
Binibinis dazzle in Grand Santacruzan spectacle

Binibinis dazzle in Grand Santacruzan spectacle

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
The month of May marks the celebration of the religious-historical pageant Santacruzan. It is part of the month-long Flores...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with