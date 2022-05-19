Julia Barretto says she would say yes if Gerald Anderson proposes

MANILA, Philippines — Julia Barretto opened up a bit further about her relationship with fellow actor Gerald Anderson, saying that she would say yes if the latter proposed to her in the next few months.

Julia recently appeared in an episode of “The Boy Abunda Talk Channel" where the titular host asked her the hypothetical scenario of a proposal by Gerald.

"Yes," Julia said, adding that she's not at all scared at the idea but rather excited and curious about it.

Earlier in the video, Julia told Boy that she always tells Gerald how lucky she is to be with someone who can guide her in life, "To ground me, put sense in my head... I can talk to him about anything. He puts everything into perspective for me."

Julia and Gerald went public about their relationship in March 2021. Later in August, Gerald told Boy in a different video that Julia is "the one" he would like to marry in the future.

In the same video about being open to a proposal, Julia reiterated her advice to her ex-boyfriend Joshua Dionisio not to have a girlfriend yet and enjoy single life; Julia and Joshua split in 2019, and two years later starred in the music video for Moira dela Torre's "Paubaya."

