PLDT Home, Lionsgate Play team up to bring cinematic content to Filipino homes

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home has formed an exclusive partnership with the streaming platform Lionsgate Play in an effort to provide Filipinos more access to cinematic content right in their very own homes.

Lionsgate is the California-based studio company that has produced and distributed popular franchises like "John Wick," "Twilight," "Saw" and "Divergent," as well as television shows such as "Mad Men," "Spartacus" and "The Royals."

With this new partnership, PLDT subscribers will now have the opportunity to stream all of Lionsgate's catalog from the company's streaming platform, all of which are guaranteed to be of theatrical value.

PLDT Home's Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business Jeremiah de la Cruz said at the media launch of the partnership this is the first time in the country that cinematic content will be readily available at home, including any Lionsgate projects premiering in real time.

Cecilia Marino, the General Manager of Lionsgate Play, shared that they launched the platform in India two years ago and last year expanded to Indonesia and Malaysia, opening the door to finally do the same in the Philippines.

Marino said Lionsgate's premium Hollywood content are targetted at "urban millenials," whether at age at at heart, and that with around 17,000 titles she vows that Lionsgate Play will allow users to "play more and browse less."

De la Cruz added that the importance of their partnership revolves around PLDT Home's focus on improving connectivity, which some individuals often value more than water and electricity; through the partnership, De la Cruz hopes to go beyond and make they are able to provide more than that.

"As we have new titles released, we are absolutely working very closely with Lionsgate Play to be able to bring not just these titles but some of their talents as well... It's something that we'll do across the [PLDT-Smart] group," De la Cruz also said about their efforts to build their partnership further.

Lionsgate Play will be available to all existing and new PLDT subscribers, free of charge, until June 1, 2023.

