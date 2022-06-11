^

Entertainment

PLDT Home, Lionsgate Play team up to bring cinematic content to Filipino homes

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
June 11, 2022 | 10:28am
PLDT Home, Lionsgate Play team up to bring cinematic content to Filipino homes
PLDT Home and Lionsgate Play
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home has formed an exclusive partnership with the streaming platform Lionsgate Play in an effort to provide Filipinos more access to cinematic content right in their very own homes.

Lionsgate is the California-based studio company that has produced and distributed popular franchises like "John Wick," "Twilight," "Saw" and "Divergent," as well as television shows such as "Mad Men," "Spartacus" and "The Royals."

With this new partnership, PLDT subscribers will now have the opportunity to stream all of Lionsgate's catalog from the company's streaming platform, all of which are guaranteed to be of theatrical value.

PLDT Home's Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Business Jeremiah de la Cruz said at the media launch of the partnership this is the first time in the country that cinematic content will be readily available at home, including any Lionsgate projects premiering in real time.

RELATED: 'West Side Story' breakout star Rachel Zegler joins 'Hunger Games' prequel movie

Cecilia Marino, the General Manager of Lionsgate Play, shared that they launched the platform in India two years ago and last year expanded to Indonesia and Malaysia, opening the door to finally do the same in the Philippines.

Marino said Lionsgate's premium Hollywood content are targetted at "urban millenials," whether at age at at heart, and that with around 17,000 titles she vows that Lionsgate Play will allow users to "play more and browse less."

De la Cruz added that the importance of their partnership revolves around PLDT Home's focus on improving connectivity, which some individuals often value more than water and electricity; through the partnership, De la Cruz hopes to go beyond and make they are able to provide more than that.

"As we have new titles released, we are absolutely working very closely with Lionsgate Play to be able to bring not just these titles but some of their talents as well... It's something that we'll do across the [PLDT-Smart] group," De la Cruz also said about their efforts to build their partnership further.

Lionsgate Play will be available to all existing and new PLDT subscribers, free of charge, until June 1, 2023.

RELATED: PLDT forges ahead with data center expansion

LIONSGATE

PLDT HOME
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pia Wurtzbach says wedding with Jeremy Jauncey will be 'private, intimate'

Pia Wurtzbach says wedding with Jeremy Jauncey will be 'private, intimate'

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach revealed that she and fiance Jeremy Jauncey are yet to start planning their wedding.
Entertainment
fbtw
Robin Padilla pens poem, thanks rumored ex Kris Aquino for making him no. 1 senator

Robin Padilla pens poem, thanks rumored ex Kris Aquino for making him no. 1 senator

By Marane A. Plaza | 4 days ago
Senator-elect and actor Robin Padilla wrote a poetic post for his rumored ex-girlfriend Kris Aquino.
Entertainment
fbtw
Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles finally married after 18 years

Troy Montero, Aubrey Miles finally married after 18 years

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Celebrity couple Aubrey Miles and Troy Montero finally tied the knot yesterday after 18 years of being in a relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
It seems the court war between ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not seeing its end yet as the two continue to fight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

Brad Pitt suing ex Angelina Jolie for sale of their wedding venue

By Marane A. Plaza | 3 days ago
It seems the court war between ex-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is not seeing its end yet as the two continue to fight...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Nora Aunor, Ricky Lee among newly named National Artists for 2022

Nora Aunor, Ricky Lee among newly named National Artists for 2022

By Kristofer Purnell | 26 minutes ago
Malacañang has conferred eight outstanding individuals the high recognition of National Artist of the Philippines,...
Entertainment
fbtw
DITO Telecommunity to launch digital campaign for 124th Independence Day celebrating local talents

DITO Telecommunity to launch digital campaign for 124th Independence Day celebrating local talents

By Kristofer Purnell | 54 minutes ago
DITO Telecommunity Corporation is joining the party for the 124th Independence Day celebration of the Philippines by launching...
Entertainment
fbtw
Justin Bieber cancels several shows due to face paralysis diagnosis

Justin Bieber cancels several shows due to face paralysis diagnosis

By Kristofer Purnell | 2 hours ago
Canadian singer Justin Bieber has canceled his concert shows in Toronto, Canada and Washington D.C., United States after revealing...
Entertainment
fbtw
Face-to-face with Hollywood and K-drama stars is so back

Face-to-face with Hollywood and K-drama stars is so back

By MJ Marfori | 11 hours ago
As the world is opening up its borders, of course, the Philippines is one of the first in line to get a taste of what feels...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rocco Nacino reacts to breakup news involving friends

Rocco Nacino reacts to breakup news involving friends

By Nathalie Tomada | 11 hours ago
Rocco Nacino pulled off three major life events over the pandemic.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with